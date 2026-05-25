One Free Agent Who Can Still Fix Patriots' Issues At Edge

Free agent and veteran defensive end A.J. Epenesa is still available and could be a natural fit for the New England Patriots for this season. Needs at edge rusher, especially for depth pieces, is going to remain an issue for the team this year, and bringing in a proven face could help.

An Iowa alum, Epenesa has already come out of free agency once in his career — re-signing with the Buffalo Bills when he tested the open market as an unrestricted free agent back in 2024. He would go on to re-sign with Buffalo on a two-year, $12 million contract, with 2024 arguably being best season in the NFL. The Illinois native started in 13 games for the Bills and logged 23 solo tackles, two forced fumbles, six sacks, and a safety.

At 27, he's also on the young-ish side of free agents still available, which makes him all the more appealing when looking for potential and longevity.

Las year, Epenesa experienced multiple injuries that limited his time on the field, suffering a concussion as well as injuries to his pectoral, foot and neck. This resulted in him making just two starts.

For the Patriots, Harold Landry III and Dre’Mont Jones are definitely looked at as the main guys on the defensive edge, but they could be in need of a more solid No. 3 option. Right now, rookie Gabe Jacas is in that spot, but it might be important to bring in someone with experience.

Epenesa fits this role and could slot in as a strong option who gets down and dirty on the field. He's already proved himself to be a reliable backup option for defensive line rotations throughout the majority of his career.

Why the Patriots Could Use A.J. Epenesa, Current Edge Outlook

New England ranked 19th in the league in pass rush win rate during the regular season. The other three of the final four teams remaining in the NFL playoff picture all ranked inside the top 10. It was an important need for the team heading into this spring.

That's why they decided to sign Jones to a three-year deal in free agency, and trade up for Jacas in the second round. They've done work, but is it enough?

Landry suffered a lower leg injury last season and turns 30 in July, making the need to answer questions along the edges of the defense only more paramount. So the Pats' pass rush could still use a spark — with the signing of Epenesa being a potential solution.

Oct 26, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton (14) is sacked by Buffalo Bills defensive end AJ Epenesa (57) in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Now, it is worth mentioning that undrafted rookie Elijah Ponder also tallied four sacks and played nearly a quarter of the defensive snaps last season after getting a uptick in defensive snaps. Bradyn Swinson showed promise in college, and seventh round rookie Quintayvious Hutchins brings speed in pass rush situations.

But, long-term need at this spot in particular is still a concern. Epenesa's age and experience in the league and college make him a reputable target for New England.

Epenesa has already visited with the Miami Dolphins this offseason. For the Patriots, perhaps they should start seriously looking at him sooner rather than later.

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