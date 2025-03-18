What are the Weaknesses of Raiders' QB Targets?
The Las Vegas Raiders made a move for quarterback Geno Smith, but that only gives them more room when drafting in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The quarterback class is shaky and many around the league have a first round grade on just one signal caller -- Miami's Cam Ward. It's a bad year to be a quarterback-needy franchise.
Several quarterbacks could still be taken in the first round, such as Shedeur Sanders (Colorado) or Jaxson Dart (Ole Miss).
Pro Football Focus' John Kosko evaluated each quarterbacks biggest weakness.
Cam Ward, Miami
Kosko: "Ward, the consensus top quarterback in the 2025 class, oozes the arm talent and athleticism teams covet at the position. The ball flies out of his hand with impressive velocity, but that often comes at the expense of accuracy. While he isn’t outright inaccurate, his precision remains a concern, as he ranks ninth in on-frame accuracy and seventh in uncatchable inaccurate rate among the top quarterbacks in this class. If Ward is to succeed at the next level, improving his ball placement will be a crucial area of development."
Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
Kosko: "Sanders has taken an alarming number of sacks throughout his college career, partly due to playing behind a porous Colorado offensive line and partly because he holds onto the ball too long, trying to extend plays that aren’t there. While college quarterbacks can sometimes get away with taking sacks against lesser competition, they are often drive-killers in the NFL."
Jalen Milroe, Alabama
Kosko: "It’s probably no surprise to anyone who has watched Milroe throw the football that accuracy is a major issue. He ranks last in both on-frame accuracy and uncatchable inaccurate rate in this draft class—and not by a small margin. On throws between 5 and 25 yards downfield, his 48% accuracy rate is 5.5 percentage points worse than the next-lowest quarterback, while his 33.1% uncatchable rate is 3.8 percentage points worse than the next-closest passer. Across all levels of the field, his accuracy rate is 8.7 percentage points lower than the ninth-ranked quarterback."
Will Howard, Ohio State
Kosko: "Quarterbacks generally struggle when forced out of rhythm—whether due to pressure, tight coverage eliminating their first read, or a combination of both. None of the quarterbacks in this class generated a positive EPA per dropback in these situations, and the highest-graded passer, Kyle McCord, managed just a 66.1 grade. Howard, however, had the lowest grade at 36.2 and failed to produce a single big-time throw."
Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss
Kosko: "Dart has steadily improved in several areas during his time at Ole Miss, but the two-minute drill is one area where he continues to struggle. In 2022, he posted a poor 44.0 grade in such situations, followed by a 52.8 in 2023. He took a step forward in 2024 but still managed just a 67.7 grade, the seventh-best in this class. For comparison, Shedeur Sanders’ two-minute drill grades were 89.7, 93.8 and 91.8 over the past three seasons, while Cam Ward earned an 86.9 in 2024. Dart’s numbers clearly fall short of the top quarterbacks in this draft class."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.