Former Raiders Linebacker Takes On New Role With Organization
Kirk Morrison exemplifies what it means to be a Raider. A native of Oakland, California, Morrison grew up a Raiders fan before realizing a childhood dream after the organization selected him in the third round of the 2005 NFL Draft.
Morrison played for the Raiders from 2005-2009, and after retiring from the NFL, Morrison fully began his broadcasting career in 2013 after working in sports radio during his final years in the league.
Since then, Morrison has served as an NFL and college football color analyst, having worked the collegiate scene for ESPN since 2017.
On Friday, it was announced that he would be returning to the Raiders, replacing Lincoln Kennedy as the Raiders' radio color analyst. He'll be working alongside Jason Horowitz and the duo will commence for the regular season opener against on September 7 at New England, per the Raiders' press release.
"This is a dream come true," said Morrison. "I stand on the shoulders of guys that came before me."
Morrison detailed his journey from being a childhood fan to one of the most notable voices within the organization.
"I feel like I'm unique, that I'm a unicorn in my own right. I've had the honor of being a fan first, so I know what the fan perspective is. I've had the honor of being a player for the Raiders. And now I hold the ultimate honor of being the analyst and the eyes, ears of not only the players, but also the fans. I'm connecting the two. I'm telling the stories of the player as a former player, but I'm also giving the fans what they need to know because I also sat in their seat. It's kind like this big triangle, fan, player, analyst and I connect it all for Raider Nation."
"I loved playing football, but whenever I finished and hung up my cleats, I wanted to be a broadcaster," Morrison said. "And I've done that on a national scale. But now joining the Raiders, I pinch myself. It doesn't even feel like it's real."
Fans of former Raiders offensive lineman Lincoln Kennedy, don't be afraid. The Washington Huskies legend isn't going anywhere.
"Lincoln Kennedy, who handled analyst duties beginning in 2018 after serving as Raiders Radio sideline reporter, will continue to offer his expert assessments on Raiders pre- and post-game radio as well as on additional Silver and Black media platforms, including Raiders television programming and podcasts," per the Raiders Press Release.
Join us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr so you never miss another story on the Raiders again!
We invite you to interact with us when you check out our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE right this second!