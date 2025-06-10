Geno Smith and Raiders' Offense Remain Underrated
The Las Vegas Raiders made a smart move by trading for Geno Smith and reuniting him with Pete Carroll. These two already have a lot of chemistry together, and they're hoping that their familiarity will bypass any growing pains they'll run into as they are trying to claw their way back into contention.
This duo is looking to turn the Raiders franchise around, and I think they have all the tools to do it. They have a level-headed head coach with an experienced quarterback who plays off of each other well, but they also inserted plenty of youth via the draft to keep this team set up for the future.
As improved as the Raiders will be, they still may be a ways away from truly competing in the AFC. While that may not be what the Raiders want in 2025, as long as they're improving steadily, they couldn't ask for anything more.
After all, it was never like the Raiders traded for Smith with the expectation that he would lead them to a Super Bowl. All Carroll and Smith have to do is instill a culture and foundation that later years can build upon, and I think they've already done a great job at doing that.
Jakobi Meyers raves about having a savvy veteran at quarterback, and even AJ Cole talks about how much trust he puts in the new regime to lead the Raiders in the right direction. Despite this, there are still some who doubt what the Raiders will be in 2025.
The Raiders are used to being overlooked, and they are a team that's been the underdog in recent years. They've been disrespected in rankings before the season has started, and that disrespect continues. Henry McKenna is an NFL reporter for FOX Sports, and in his quarterback rankings, he isn't too high on the Raiders or Smith.
"Can Pete Carroll have the Jim Harbaugh effect? By that, I mean: Can Carroll’s experience make up for a massively flawed roster? I don’t think so. Nor do I think Smith is anywhere near as talented as Herbert. Las Vegas will go through big growing pains this year".
The Raiders will face off against the Los Angeles Chargers early in the season, which means Smith will be put to the test to see if Justin Herbert really is that much more talented than him. I think the Raiders will shock a lot of people in 2025, and I don't believe they'll only win six games next year.
They may not make the playoffs or win the AFC West, but they'll field out a massively improved offense and defense. With more time and development from their young players, I think the Raiders will be ready to compete in a couple of years, but that all starts with next year and how well they perform, given their low expectations.
Follow us today on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and find all of our daily content each and every day.
Go visit our Facebook page to find our daily content right now, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.