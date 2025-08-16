Will Raiders’ Preseason Week One Standout Continue His Production?
Though the Las Vegas Raiders and Pete Carroll were unable to enact revenge on his former team, there were some positives to come out of their preseason week one tie against the Seattle Seahawks.
Cam Miller looked impressive in his first real NFL experience and is a candidate for increased reps in their next preseason game. One of the biggest storylines to come out of this matchup was the impact Shedrick Jackson was able to have on the game.
He led all Raiders in receptions and receiving yards, including catching a touchdown from Miller in the fourth quarter to help them cut into the lead that the Seahawks held at the time. Will Jackson continue to make his case for a spot on the finalized roster, or was he just a flash in the pan for the Raiders?
Fluke or Not?
To say Jackson hasn't had much NFL experience would be an understatement. He was an undrafted free agent in 2023 and was later signed by the Cincinnati Bengals, the team where he would find his only production in the NFL.
He played in one game for the Bengals and was targeted three times, but wasn't able to haul in a single ball. He recorded one tackle, and that's the extent of his playing time in the NFL. He's had a lot of time on both the Bengals and the Raiders practice squad, but is still looking for a role on an NFL team.
His performance against the Seahawks showed that there is still something there for the Raiders, and his connection with Miller is something that should be explored as the preseason marches on. The Raiders made strides to revamp their wide receiver room in the draft, but that doesn't mean there isn't space for Jackson on the roster.
Jackson will have to make a sizable impression on the Raiders' coaching staff if he wants a role in their offense, but for now, he should focus on stringing back-to-back weeks with touchdowns to get their attention.
I believe that if they give Miller more reps instead of Aidan O'Connell, it'll lead to Jackson getting more opportunity to make a name for himself. If he can catch another bomb downfield for a score, it should secure him a spot on their finalized roster.
