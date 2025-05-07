Film Study: Raiders LB Cody Lindenberg
The Las Vegas Raiders added Minnesota linebacker Cody Lindenberg in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Lindenberg had a solid career with the Golden Gophers, finishing with 209 career tackles, 13 for loss, a forced fumble, six passes defended, two sacks, and an interception.
He led Minnesota in tackles last season and was a two-time First-Team All-Big Ten member.
While he may not earn a starting spot as a linebacker for the Silver and Black, he should be an important depth piece and a special-teams contributor.
So, what is Las Vegas getting in Lindenberg? We dive into the film to find out.
For this exercise, we will watch Lindenberg’s game against Penn State, when he recorded 14 tackles with one for loss.
We will look for notable plays Lindenberg made in that game while also highlighting areas for improvement.
Early on, Lindenberg made an impressive play when he sniffed out a third-down run from Nittany Lions' tight end Tyler Warren.
The first-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts took the direct snap but went nowhere after Lindenberg sliced through the offensive line, discarded the pulling guard, and dropped Warren short.
His ability to diagnose plays in the run game should at least earn him a few snaps on defense in some capacity.
Lindenberg made another big play on a third down when the Golden Gophers were leading, barking out to his teammates to get closer to the formation, because he knew Penn State would run it up the middle.
He sliced through the offensive line into the A-gap unblocked, dropping Nicholas Singleton short of the line to gain. Lindenberg was making a major impact against one of the best rushing attacks in college football last season.
However, while he is a tackling machine, much of his production in this game came when he was a heat-seeking missile in the box. He struggled to take adequate angles on ball carriers on the outside, which is why he likely won’t see much action on passing downs.
Beyond that, Lindenberg struggled in coverage in this game. He allowed every target in his vicinity to be completed, which is another reason he likely won’t see major snaps.
The Raiders landed a fun depth linebacker in Lindenberg late in the draft. He will have to improve in many areas if he wants to be an every-down player, but he should be able to contribute in some ways next season.
