Is the Raiders’ Secondary Underrated?
When looking at the Las Vegas Raiders defense in 2025, there's one unit that's better than the rest. Their defensive line is clearly their strongest unit in their defense, with Maxx Crosby leading the way and being an anchor of their defense overall.
Their linebackers are a nice mix of youth and veteran leadership, with potential to be underrated or mediocre as the season continues. However, the room with the most amount of potential to be good or bad is easily their defensive back room.
I believe it's easy to look at who their starters will be and write them off as having the worst secondary in the AFC West, and having one of the weakest units across the NFL. However, I think they can be one of the most underrated secondaries, and here's why.
Their starting left cornerback is Darien Porter, a rookie they drafted in the third round in the 2025 draft. Their success as a unit will largely depend on how quickly Porter can get adjusted to the speed of NFL games and the competition level rising from college.
He has the size to match up well against NFL receivers, but other teams will be looking to target him and pair him up against their best wide receivers. His getting a lot of playing time will be beneficial for him in the future, but there will be growing pains in his rookie year.
Their starting strong safety is Jeremy Chinn, one of their biggest free-agent acquisitions from the Washington Commanders. They signed him to a two-year deal, and he's likely their best player in coverage they have in their secondary.
He's coming off arguably his strongest season in 2024, and he'll be asked to carry the brunt of the defense on the back end. They signed him to the team for a reason, and that's because he's a Swiss army knife in the backfield. He can do it all and will be expected to hold up in coverage, as well as offer run support whenever needed.
Their starting free safety is Isaiah Pola-Mao. Similar to Chinn, the Raiders signed Pola-Mao to a two-year deal and are expecting a big year out of him in 2025. He's progressively worked his way to the starting position in the three years he's been in the silver and black, and in his fourth season, the Raiders are relying on him more than ever.
Their starting right cornerback is Eric Stokes, a former first-round pick who's getting a second shot in Las Vegas. He was disappointing all four years he was with the Green Bay Packers, and the Raiders are hoping the change of scenery will ignite something in him and he'll play better.
Finally, Darnay Holmes is their starting nickel back, and after having an adequate year with the Raiders in 2024, they're looking for more of the same from former UCLA Bruin and New York Giant. Overall, there are glaring holes in their secondary, but none that can't be overcome.
I truly believe their success will come down to whether Porter can accelerate his development and not look like a rookie cornerback on the field, and if their free agent acquisitions live up to their contracts.
