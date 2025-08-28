WATCH: New Raiders QB Kenny Pickett Makes First Comments
LAS VEGAS, Nev.--Following Aidan O'Connell's wrist injury against the Arizona Cardinals in their preseason finale, the Las Vegas Raiders traded a fifth-round pick for quarterback Kenny Pickett as his replacement. Pickett has a legitimate shot to become the team's backup quarterback.
Pickett spoke following training camp.
You can watch the entire interview below:
Amari Cooper spoke to the media following his first practice with the team. We have a partial transcript below.
Cooper Speaks
Q: What did you think when you walked in here compared to Alameda?
Cooper: "It's a night and day difference, honestly, in terms of the facility. It's always good to have a great facility. Guys feel more comfortable with a better facility, so it is of extreme importance, honestly."
Q: In your position, what are you able to do while you weren't in a training camp, just to kind of stay ready and be ready for this moment? Cooper: "Yeah, just keep my routes sharp, make sure I'm running routes, make sure I'm lifting, staying strong, things of that nature. You always want to be sharp as a receiver with your route running."
Q: Talk about unfinished business kind of with the Raiders coming back here. Is this something you always had in the back of your mind, at some point you wanted to be back and kind of finish what you started here?
Cooper: "Yeah, honestly. I always kind of had that in the back of my mind because when I was drafted here, I felt like the expectations were high. I felt like I did okay but always knew why I was drafted. You draft a guy top five, you expect them to come and really help change the organization. And I felt like at times, I showed flashes of doing that, but it wasn't to my expectations. So, like I said, this time around, I feel like I have unfinished business. I definitely see the opportunity working with Geno [Smith] to be able to do some great things, so I'm excited about it."
Q: How excited are you to get to work with Geno Smith and to kind of develop a rapport with him?
Cooper: "I'm very excited. It's something about guys from South Florida. Especially him being the quarterback, I think sometimes you just have a great rapport with guys in terms of timing. Sometimes you could walk into a situation and the timing is automatically there. Today was my first day of practice. Didn't really know if I would practice today, honestly, coming off of a flight, but I'm excited about that. I think the connection will be there automatically, for sure."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on this take.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take.