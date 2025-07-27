How Raiders' HC Pete Carroll Has Always Given Back
No matter where new Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll has gone, he has always brought success. No matter what team he has coached, he has always made it better for the players, personnel, and everyone who was involved. Carroll has always been more than a coach. Carroll always wanted to give his best and be more than just a head coach for any team.
Carroll showed that during his time as the head coach of the University of Southern Carolina it was more than just recruiting the best players to come play for the Trojans. And it was definitely more than just winning a National Championship. Carroll wanted to make sure that the young kids we were coaching at USC would turn into great human beings and men after they left USC.
Carroll he went beyond that. He even wanted better for the Los Angeles community and their kids as well. At USC and during the season, Carroll will help teenagers get off the streets and make an effort to end gang violence.
"It was so obvious that kids getting killed in the streets is just not okay," said Carroll when he was the head coach at USC. "It is not alright. "
"Save somebody's life out here, save someone's kid. Give that gift to their mom," was one message Carroll gave.
Carroll wanted to do it for the kids and the community that were struggling and no one else.
"The last thing I want is trying to get something out of it. I have no connection to that thought. None."
"That is so important for us to create hope and to help people with their vision and to help them understand what they can become. Just give us a chance."
Carroll went on to start an organization called "A Better LA." It is all an organization to alleviate gang violence. It was a great work because it brought together so many people, including politicians, educators, former gang members, and police officers.
"Each person holds so much power within themselves that needs to be let out," added Carroll. "And sometimes they just need a little nudge, a little direction, a little support, a little coaching, and the greatest of things can happen. I know that is true. I have seen it, I am living it."
