Draft Report May Have Found Raiders' Best Slot WR Targets
Everyone loves a prototypical slot wide receiver.
Shifty, quick, great with the ball in their hands. Yards-after-catch machines, slot wide receivers can make or break a wide receiver room. The Las Vegas Raiders have a solid slot option in Tre Tucker, but if they want a younger, high-end talent, the 2025 NFL Draft's wide receiver class should get some attention.
Pro Football Focus' Jordan Plocher found the three best after-catch slot wide receivers, and at least one of them doubles as a wide out as well. Who should the Raiders consider?
Luther Burden III, Missouri
Plocher: "Burden’s final season at Missouri — featuring 334 yards after the catch and 6.1 yards after the catch per reception (27th in the draft class) — paled in comparison to his 2023 campaign. He did force an impressive 30 missed tackles, though, which tied him for the most in the draft class.
However, Burden is on this list more for his efforts in 2023, when he averaged 8.4 yards after the catch per reception, racked up 724 yards after the catch and forced 20 missed tackles."
Tez Johnson, Oregon
Plocher: "Johnson is a size outlier in the 2025 NFL Draft, measuring 5-foot-9 and 154 pounds, the latter of which places in the last percentile among wide receiver prospects historically. Still, Johnson is a shifty, explosive athlete who can collect yards after the catch.
"The Oregon product ranked third in yards after the catch (604) in the draft class, and his 7.4 yards after the catch per reception placed sixth. Johnson forced an impressive 74 missed tackles across his college career."
Jamaal Pritchett, South Alabama
Plocher: "Pritchett was an NFL Scouting Combine snub due to his lack of ideal wide receiver size, measuring in at 5-foot-8 1/2 and 170 pounds at the Senior Bowl.
"He is shifty, fast and dangerous with the ball in his hands. He was frequently used on quick screens and shovel passes, and his 759 yards after the catch in 2024 led the nation. He also averaged 8.3 yards after the catch per reception and forced 29 missed tackles in 2024, ranking second and third in the draft class, respectively, among wide receivers with at least 75 targets."
