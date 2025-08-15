Position Battle at Safety With Raiders' Latest Addition
The Las Vegas Raiders still have a lot to figure out before the start of the season. These last two preseason games are going to be important for all the players and both sides of the ball. But the one position that the Raiders will be looking at closely is the safety position. That is one position that players are battling in. It has been good to see the competition in training camp, and those players will all have a chance to see what they can bring to the Raiders' defense.
We know that safety Isaiah Pola-Mao will be one starting safeties on the Raiders' defense. The team will now look to figure out who is going to play alongside him this season. The Raiders have brought in a couple of safeties to compete for that spot. They always have a couple of safeties from last season's team who have been playing well as well. It is going to be interesting to see which players make the safety group, but that is one position the Raiders are looking good at.
The Raiders are in a better position at safety right now than many thought when training camp started. They are having that group step up, and they are flying around and making good plays all over the field. The Raiders do not have a lot to worry about, as the coaching staff is confident in the group they have and will put their trust in them.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about one player that is emerging in the battle at the safety position on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
Terrell Edmunds
"I want to talk about the battle at safety," said Carpenter. "Terrell Edmunds is doing some things. Terrell Edmunds is making plays, and he is flashing a little bit. He is the newest Raider; he has not been here a long time. But he is a guy that I am expecting to make a very big push for a roster spot. I do not think it is a given at all. But I have consistently told you that I thought Thomas Harper was going to make it and would be the fourth safety. I am not sure about that."
"There is a real battle going on at the safety. There is a real fight going on at the safety position."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and talk to us in 2025 about the Raiders and more.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss all Raiders content in 2025.