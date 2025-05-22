Watch: Raiders Superstar DE Maxx Crosby from OTAs
The Las Vegas Raiders are amid a reload led by a sure Hall of Fame coach, Pete Carroll.
One player making the transition easier for Carroll is superstar defensive end Maxx Crosby, who sets a fantastic standard for the rest of the team.
After OTA practice, Crosby spoke, and we have everything that he said for you.
You can watch Crosby here:
We also have the complete transcript of Crosby’s remarks for you.
Defensive End Maxx Crosby
Q: General thoughts, first day of OTAs, what do you think?
Maxx Crosby: "Amazing. We're having a lot of fun. It's been how many weeks is, I don't know, six weeks now. Yeah, six weeks in, just getting around the guys, being around Coach [Pete] Carroll. Lot of new coaches, lot of new faces, but it's been incredible. It's a breath of fresh air. We've been having so much fun and getting better every single day, working our asses off. It's been a hell of a journey so far."
Q: What's different or stands out about the way Pete Carroll runs practices compared to all the coaches you've had in the past?
Crosby: "Yeah, no, it's not about what we did in the past, it's about what we're doing now. And Coach [Pete] Carroll, he's been amazing. He's hilarious, he loves the game of football, he's obsessed with it. Makes it fun, makes it enjoyable every day you show up in the building and that's all you can ask for. He's a legendary coach, resume speaks for itself, and I'm just trying to learn as much as I possibly can from him."
Q: What have you thought of Ashton Jeanty?
Crosby: "Oh, he's been awesome. Ashton [Jeanty] is a great kid. I've been able to know him before he got drafted here. We have some of the similar people around us, shout out to Rubicon, all my guys over there. But he's a great kid, humble kid, I think, just the fact that a kid like him could have went anywhere in the country and decided to stay at Boise State and go out there and have the best year at running back, I think, arguably, he ever had. But just shows the testament to the to the type of person he is. So, it's been awesome. It's only been a couple weeks with him, but I love the kid he's a hell of a worker, hell of a player, and excited to be teammates with him."
Q: You've talked about going hard every rep your whole career. Do you see that in a kid like Brock Bowers, in terms of trying to make that next step after what he did last year?
Crosby: "Brock [Bowers], he came into the league and made his claim very loud and clear. He's an unbelievable player. He can do everything on the field, he's dynamic, super humble kid, and he's got more to grow. He's got a lot of room to do it. You can do it for one year, but it's, 'What are you going to do the next year?' And he's that type of person. Brock is never somebody you have to worry about if he's going to show up on time or if he's going to work hard. He's just a humble football guy to the core. So, more guys you have like that on the team, the better chance you've got at winning. So, yeah, I got nothing but good things to say about Brock, and him getting his degree as well. It's a really cool accomplishment and something I plan on doing here soon, too."
Q: Is there a noticeable different level of energy on the field, especially with Pete Carroll, the way he runs things. What can you say to that energy and how it kind of fuels the guys?
Crosby: "It's just awesome. Every day, you talk about competition, and that's real. Everything we do, we're competing, no matter if it's in the meetings, no matter if it's in the individual meetings, no matter if we're in the weight room. Like, it's truly a competition everything we do, but we're having fun with it, and it's about winning. If you're a competitor, truly to the core, this is exactly where you want to be. And I know I feel like I'm the best, the top competitor in the world at what I do, you know what I mean? So, I love it, and that energy keeps me fueled at all times. And Pete [Carroll] is constantly testing me. He's testing other guys on the team, and he just wants to see guys be the best versions of themselves. And he's true to that. It's not fake energy, it's every day. He's the same guy, and it's not just him, it's the assistant coaches, the whole building. It just feels different. And it's definitely been amazing."
Q: What's it like getting Malcolm Koonce back after he wasn't able to compete last year?
Crosby: "I'm so excited. Malcolm [Koonce] is on his way back from the rehab and like I said before, Malcolm is literally one of the best teammates I've ever had. He's a great kid. He's all about ball, he loves football. And he's a worker, you know what I mean? He's another guy, he reminds me of Brock [Bowers] in that way; he's not going to talk your ear off, he's a quiet kid, super humble, came from nothing and just shows up to work every day with the mindset to get better and just constantly asking questions. So, more guys you got like Malcolm Koonce, like I said, again, you're going to have a chance. So, I missed him, like I said, he's the best running mate I've ever had, and I can't wait for him to be back on the field."
Q: How do you think the defense did today?
Crosby: "It was amazing, it was a great day. We're constantly emphasizing taking the ball away, and we did that last couple days, so it's been a lot of fun. It's like you said that energy is contagious. Football, you could have all the X's and O's and be the smartest guy on the planet, but when it really comes down to it, when it's really nut-cutting time, it's truly who's going to execute better, and who's willing to go farther. And that's what I preach to my guys. I know that's what they're preaching on the team. By Week 10, Week 12, everyone knows exactly what the hell you like to run. Everyone knows what plays you like to run, what scheme you're running. It's about who's willing to really sacrifice and go to that length, and that's all I feel like the cream always rises to the top. So, it sounds cliche, but it's real; there's a reason why guys come out the gate looking amazing, and then all of a sudden you don't hear their name again. It's the guys that do it every single day that over the course of the season, by Week 17, Week 18, and then playoffs, it's the same guys being put on those pedestals. And so, if you have a team of collective guys that are constantly pushing themselves to that level, not just offensively, but defensively, too. Like, Geno [Smith] is a great leader, and you've got a guy like [Ashton] Jeanty coming in. Jakobi Meyers is a prime example of a dude that's always working. And if you have a bunch of dogs on the field that are willing to go to the farthest length to win, you're going to have a chance."
Q: What does it mean to you to get back out here after the injury?
Crosby: "It's amazing. It's been truly – I mean, I feel like a little kid out there. I missed it. The rehab started in December. I literally didn't have an off season. I've been here the whole time. It's been five months of hardcore training, rehabbing, every single day and sacrificing even more. How can I go to an even higher level? Last year was definitely one of the hardest years of my life in general, so many things going on, battling injuries, not being able to be myself at times, I felt like. There's no excuses. It's just, it's tough. It's part of the game, and that's what comes with it. And that's the first time in my career I felt like it's Week 2 and I'm on a popped tire. And it's just like I'm doing everything in my power to try to go out there and help my teammates. And at times I feel like I couldn't, it just wasn't the same. But I feel like everything happens for a reason. I look at it, I feel like I'm a look I'm going to look back years from now, it's going to all make sense. And it's just been incredible being out there with my teammates, being able to just fully be myself, not hesitate on any type of cut and just cut it loose. It's the best feeling on the planet. I'm having so much fun out here, just being 100% and no hesitation. It's the greatest feeling on the planet. Football is my life; I give everything to it. So, yeah, being out here and just being healthy, running around, and feeling the energy, and being a part of setting that standard, that's what I'm all about."
Q: You've seen some different, new eras with the Raiders, obviously, three coaching regimes in three years, so far, what can you identify that just feels different right now?
Crosby: "I would just say, it starts when you walk in the building, and I feel like Pete [Carroll] just does such a good job of creating a culture and an environment where you're looking forward to being here. You should, like, we're playing a kid's game at the end of the day, but it's also the most competitive environment, with a bunch of alpha males trying to take each other's heads off at the same time. But it's one of the hardest jobs on the planet. There's a reason why there's only .0001 percent of people that can do it, because it's not normal. And Pete creates that culture, that energy, where everyone knows it's hard. You're going to work your ass off, you're going to put in all the work, but you've got a whole group and an organization of people that all got to be on the same wavelength and go in the same direction. That's one of the hardest things you could do. That's why there's only 32 of the head coaching jobs in the world. But I think Pete just does an incredible job with that. He just makes it fun and enjoyable every day. You wake up in the morning, it's 5am and I'm fired up and excited to be in the building and get after it with the guys."
Q: You've had your first couple of chances to be out there with the rookie D linemen like Tonka Hemingway, JJ Pegues, Jah Joyner, what are your first initial thoughts on them?
Crosby: "Yeah, they've been awesome. Honestly, just attention to detail, I think with rookies, you don't want rookies coming in and thinking they've got all the answers. You come in, you stay humble, be quiet, and just get to work. And I can say that truly about all those guys, they're not in there acting an ass or doing anything out of pocket. They're just coming in and showing up and working and putting their body on the line and flying around in individual and doing everything they're asked. So, that's all you can ask for truly, like those guys have been really awesome additions, and they have a ton of talent. I think they're going to help our team win. So that's ultimately all that matters at the end of the day. I think those guys are coming in with the right attitude and off to a great start."
Q: What are your thoughts on the league not banning the Tush Push?
Crosby: "The Tush Push, I mean, it is what it is. I have no comment, to be honest. I really could care less."
Q: The league also decided players can play in the Olympics, any chance you want to put your head in that ring and what do you think about that?
Crosby: "Yeah, I mean, definitely. I definitely would love to play, but it just depends on when that is and what the time frame is. But yeah, hell yeah, go out there, represent America, go get a gold medal. I mean we would smoke everybody. So, I think it would be a hell of a time."
We'd appreciate you following us on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and let’s talk Maxx Crosby’s comments.
Tell us what you think about Maxx Crosby’s comments when you visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.