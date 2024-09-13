Can Short-Handed Raiders' Pass Rush Best Ravens' OL?
Trench play and getting after the quarterback are two crucial defensive elements when it comes to winning football games.
The Las Vegas Raiders know that, and that’s why things could look less than ideal as they deal with injuries to their defensive ends.
Malcolm Koonce is on IR, and Tyree Wilson, who is dealing with a knee injury, is seemingly unlikely to play in Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.
The Raiders are thin at defensive end, as Maxx Crosby, Charles Snowden and Janarius Robinson are currently the only active and healthy defensive ends on the roster. The Raiders also signed K'Lavon Chaisson to the practice squad earlier this week, and the team could add him to the active roster ahead of the game.
Because of all the injuries along the defensive line, the Raiders’ outlook does not look good.
But that might not matter this week.
The Ravens’ offensive line looked porous against the Kansas City Chiefs last Thursday, and Lamar Jackson was constantly scrambling, or the team drew up designed run plays to get him out of the pocket.
The Chiefs have a good defensive line, heightened by Chris Jones, who can be a one-man wrecking crew at times. Crosby has the chance to have that same kind of impact in this game.
Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley is one of the top tackles in the league, but he struggled with penalties last week. Stanley was called for three illegal formation penalties in the game.
If the Raiders can get Stanley out of position, they can beat him and put pressure on Jackson.
The Ravens’ offensive line allowed 21 total pressures to the Chiefs last Thursday, according to Pro Football Focus. The Raiders produced 10 total pressures against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1, Crosby accounting for four of those.
The Raiders have something to prove when they go on the road this weekend. The Ravens are an eight-and-a-half-point favorite in the game, and the Raiders are looking to avoid a 0-2 hole early in the season.
Las Vegas’ defensive line is depleted, but the Ravens’ offensive line has struggled. This game could be a chance for the Raiders to bounce back and win a statement game.
It all depends on whether Crosby can lead his pass-rushing teammates to success.
