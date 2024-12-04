How the Raiders Situation at RT Has Shaken Out
The Las Vegas Raiders were an intriguing team before the 2024 season started, with plenty of offseason position battles worth following.
13 weeks into the season, those training camp battles seem to be for naught, as the Raiders sit at 2-10, tied for the worst record in the NFL. It is never fun when an offseason of intrigue turns out to be inconsequential.
However, on a micro level, some of those training camp battles have resulted in positive marginal gains. The Raiders now have a mainstay at cornerback in second-year man Jakorian Bennett, and even rookie cornerback Decamerion Richardson has shown flashes of being a player the team can rely on.
One of the more surprising outcomes of the offseason position battles was the result of the right tackle battle. While Thayer Munford Jr. was the starter at the beginning of the season, an injury in the early going allowed rookie third-rounder DJ Glaze to step into that role.
Since then, Glaze has not looked back.
According to Pro Football Focus, Glaze has played the third-most snaps among all offensive players (662). Only left tackle Kolton Miller and wide receiver Tre Tucker have played more.
The initial thought in the offseason was that Munford would take control of the right tackle job, and Glaze would rotate in as needed. But injury reared its ugly head again, knocking Munford out of the lineup for a few weeks and allowing the rookie Glaze an opportunity.
Glaze has had his share of growing pains as a starter but has also shown good moments. His 62.5 grade ranks 56th among all offensive linemen and seventh among rookie linemen.
He has allowed 30 total pressures, six quarterback hits, and three sacks while also committing seven penalties. He went six straight weeks without allowing a sack.
While Munford is healthy, he has not seen the field often since returning from injury. He played 41 snaps against the Cincinnati Bengals, but he has seen the field for just 27 snaps otherwise.
This position group should be interesting to follow again in the offseason. Do the Raiders feel they have two starting-caliber right tackles and prefer to keep both on the roster? Or do they want to fully move forward with Glaze and try to gauge trade interest for Munford?
Whatever happens, right tackle will be a position of intrigue moving forward.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.