Combine Showed Pass Rush Could Be Raiders' Choice
The NFL Scouting Combine wrapped up last week as teams got a better idea about what they want to do in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Las Vegas Raiders were among the teams present in Indianapolis, looking for prospects who fit what new head coach Pete Carroll wants in the culture he will build with the Silver and Black.
Given how poorly the Raiders performed on the offensive side of the ball, many expect them to focus on finding a playmaker to improve their scoring output. That could mean finding a franchise quarterback to sling it, or a running back they can rely on during crucial drives.
However, based on how many of the defensive linemen performed during Combine drills and the wealth of them in this class, the Raiders could go back to the pass-rush well to improve in that regard.
While many fans would not be thrilled that the Raiders would not be addressing an offensive need, there are multiple reasons why they can afford to wait in the draft for skill position players.
To start, the Raiders can address the offense through free agency. Carroll and new general manager John Spytek want to compete right away, so adding proven options would be more sensible.
Also, many fans forget that the draft is not just one round. The Raiders have multiple picks in the draft, so they can add several offensive players throughout the seven rounds.
The draft is deepest at defensive end and defensive tackle. While the Raiders have plenty of options at those positions on the roster, it would not hurt to add someone they feel can be a long-term option in the trenches.
The Raiders have long needed someone to be a consistent pass-rush presence other than Maxx Crosby. They have tried several options, but none have reached the level of consistency the team has desired.
Tennessee’s James Pearce Jr. did well for himself at the Combine, running a 4.47 40-yard dash. He has drawn comparisons to New York Giants star Brian Burns, and if the Raiders could add a player of that caliber to their team, it would bolster their pass rush.
They could also consider Michigan star defensive tackles Mason Graham or Kenneth Grant and Georgia’s Mykel Williams, who all met with the Raiders last week.
Carroll knows how important trench play is in the NFL, so he could push for the team to draft a pass-rusher. With how many linemen performed, it makes increasing sense.
