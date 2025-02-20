Raiders Have Golden Opportunity to Add Pro Bowl DB
The Las Vegas Raiders definitely need to address their secondary this offseason, as they allowed opposing quarterbacks to post a 96.5 passer rating against them in 2024. That ranked toward the bottom of the NFL.
The question is, how will the Raiders go about rectifying the problem, especially when they have some of their own top defensive backs potentially bolting via free agency?
Both cornerback Nate Hobbs and safety Tre'von Moehrig are slated to hit the open market next month, and both players may be difficult for Las Vegas to retain, especially Moehrig.
The Raiders do have ample cap room heading into the offseason, but much of that will likely be dedicated to improving the offense. They may not have a ton of money available to spend on their secondary.
However, an interesting and potentially affordable target may be emerging for Las Vegas: Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander.
ESPN's Rob Demovsky has reported that Alexander may have played his final down with the Packers, and now, the 28-year-old is viewed as a likely cut candidate.
Should Green Bay decide to release Alexander, it could potentially allow the Raiders to swoop in and bag the two-time Pro Bowler on a one-year contract.
Of course, Alexander comes with some significant caveats, which is why the Packers may be looking to dump him to begin with. Most notably, the Louisville product has a very checkered injury history and played in a combined 14 games the last couple of seasons.
Heck, going back even further, Alexander has appeared in just 34 of a possible 68 contests since 2021, and you know what they say: sometimes, availability is the best ability.
The thing is, Alexander is genuinely an elite corner when he is healthy. In 2022, for example, he participated in 16 games and racked up 56 tackles, five interceptions and 14 passes defended en route to a Pro Bowl appearance and a Second-Team All-Pro selection.
Las Vegas could try and sign Alexander to an incentive-laden short-term deal to minimize the risk as much as possible. The upside that Alexander brings to the table is significant, and it's something that the Raiders must consider if and when he becomes available.
