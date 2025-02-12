How Will the Raiders Address Their Biggest Issue?
The Las Vegas Raiders' quarterback position has received the most attention of any position on the team. The quarterback position is arguably the most critical on the field, and the Raiders do not have an established signal-caller they can depend on. In a quarterback-driven league, the Silver and Black have arguably the worst collection of quarterbacks in the NFL.
The Raiders' inability to find a quality, long-lasting option at quarterback has been their demise. The lack of a quarterback has directly and indirectly led to multiple coaches and coordinators being fired over the past two seasons.
Marcus Mosher of the 33rd Team analyzed the most pressing issue for every team in the National Football League. It was no surprise which position Mosher listed for the Raiders, as they have struggled at the quarterback position for at least the past two seasons; some would argue longer than that.
Mosher noted that the Raiders play in a division that features two of the top quarterbacks in the league and one of the more promising young quarterbacks. "The Las Vegas Raiders will have a new Week 1 starter again in 2025," Mosher said. "But will it be a rookie or a veteran? That is the only discussion, and it should be the franchise's No. 1 priority. Playing in a division with Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, and Bo Nix makes it even more pressing, as the Raiders can't climb out of last place until they do so."
The Raiders have plenty of work to do, and the quarterback position is undoubtedly at the top of general manager John Spytek's list this offseason. However, the Raiders must be sure not to overpay for a quarterback, as that could be worse for the team long-term. Multiple options are available for the Raiders to address the position, but they must choose wisely.
It would be hard to argue that there is another position on the Raiders roster that needs to be addressed more than quarterback. However, one look at the roster and which players are set to become free agents this offseason will show that if the Raiders lose one or two of their 17 unrestricted free agents this offseason, the quarterback position may no longer be the most pressing need on the roster.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.