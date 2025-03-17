Pete Carroll Gives His Take on 2025 QB Class
The Las Vegas Raiders have already addressed their biggest need of the offseason. The Silver and Black went out and traded for their new quarterback. They brought in veteran quarterback Geno Smith to led their offense next season.
Now that Smith is a member of the Silver and Black, he is looking to give the franchise stability at the quarterback position, something they have not had in a couple of years. The move was a good one by head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek.
This time around they did not want the franchise waiting around and see if they had a quarterback fall to them. Instead, they went on to search for one and brought one that they are very familiar with.
And just because they have their quarterback for next season, does not mean they are not going to look for their next franchise quarterback in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.
Carroll, Spytek, and minority owner Tom Brady are working together to find the best option at the quarterback position in the draft. They want to make sure they select one that best fits and can be success in their scheme.
"It is really interesting, it is a diverse group," said Carroll about the 2025 NFL quarterback draft class. "Where they all go and all that it remains to be seen. But there is a very talented group that has done a lot of winning. You know, a lot of high production and a lot of style to the quarterbacks that are in this group."
"It is not obvious you know, passed a few guys what is going to happen but there are going to be guys throughout the ranks of this class that get chosen that are going to be star players. And they have already proven that. So, it is what to the teams to get them, put them in a position to be successful I think. It is harder than it sounds."
The Raiders now have options were they want to select a quarterback at. They have the sixth overall pick but can also wait to the middle rounds to if they think they can get their quarterback there and not reach for one.
