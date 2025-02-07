What Really Happened Between Ben Johnson, Raiders?
The Las Vegas Raiders recently announced Pete Carroll as their new head coach but were once viewed as the frontrunner to sign Ben Johnson, this coaching cycle's top coaching candidate.
However, after days of rumors swirling that Johnson was joining the Raiders, he decided to join the Chicago Bears at the last moment.
The move sent the Raiders back to the drawing board where they would eventually land on Carroll as their head coach.
Still, what happened between Johnson and the Raiders?
How did it seem like such a certainty that Johnson would join the Raiders, only for him to not?
Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated explained what went on behind the scenes between Johnson and the Raiders.
“When [Ben] Johnson and his camp planning things out, going back to November and December, they didn’t want to go through a full tour of interviews," Breer said. "The whole idea for them was to assess the openings and then decide which jobs [they] could legitimately see [themselves] taking.
“There were a number of jobs they decided they wouldn’t see themselves taking and so they communicated to those teams quietly, ‘Don’t even put in request in, we don’t want to embarrass you, we don’t want to look like jerks, so we’ll respectfully decline [and] you won’t have to do anything officially, but we’re saying no to you and everyone will go on their merry way.'"
Breer noted that this is where Brady steps in, offering Johnson and his camp reassurance that the Raiders would solidify their quarterback position. The lack of a signal caller has been the most pressing need of the team over the last two seasons and was likely a deterrant to Johnson and others.
“The Raiders were one of those teams and despite all of that, the Raiders still put a request in. Johnson’s camp wasn’t happy about it,” Breer said. “They wind up calling the Raiders and the Raiders basically said we’re going to get you on the phone with Tom Brady. So Tom Brady calls Ben Johnson’s camp… [and] Brady more or less promised to them we’re going to do what it takes to make this a first-class operation.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.