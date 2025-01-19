Raiders Free Agency: Looking at RB Ameer Abdullah
Statistics cannot measure the value of Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah. He signed with the Raiders to primarily play special teams but also had many years of experience as a competent running back in the National Football League.
He would serve in both roles during his time with the Raiders. In three seasons with the Raiders, the veteran back has only missed one game and displayed tremendous durability while playing in nearly half of the Raiders' special teams' plays.
The Raiders had running back Josh Jacobs as their primary back for most of Abdullah's time with the team. Not many touches left over for Abdullah or any other back for most of Jacobs' time with the team.
Abdullah's value to the team was most evident during a 4-13 campaign in which the Raiders played five different running backs. Abdullah showed that even after a decade in the NFL, he still has plenty left in the tank at the running back position.
He became the first Raiders back to rush for 100 yards or more this season after the Raiders' rushing attack struggled most of the season.
Las Vegas went on a 10-game losing streak this season when Abdullah stepped up the most. The veteran back was a constant, positive presence in the Raiders locker room in a season where many things were going wrong.
As the season continued and the losses mounted, Abdullah continued to improve on the field and address the media off the field, no matter how difficult things got. The Raiders have many decisions to make regarding their roster this offseason.
Abdullah was on an affordable contract this season and could look to sign with the Raiders or elsewhere for a similar contract. If that is the case, Abdullah's versatility and leadership make him a quality option for the Raiders to bring back.
With a new general manager and head coach on the way and other teams vying for Abdullah's services, anything can happen. However, the Raiders could use Abdullah moving forward as he can fit into many different offensive systems and is also a dependable special teams player.
