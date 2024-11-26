Raiders' Rookie Makes Up for Early Season Mistake
Although the decision to give rookie running back Dylan Laube his first career carry in a one-point game on the Las Vegas Raiders’ 30 line was questionable, it was still Laube’s duty to run the ball effectively. Whether he ran the ball well or not, he was at least expected to hold onto the ball, which he did not.
Six players after Laube’s fumble, the Pittsburgh Steelers would score a touchdown. Laube’s miscue swung momentum in the Steelers’ favor, and the Raiders never recovered.
After trailing the Raiders 7-6 when Laube fumbled the ball, the Steelers went on a 23-0 run after the fumble. Rookies make mistakes, and Laube's was costly.
Sunday against the Broncos was the first time Laube had touched the ball since his fumble. Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce noted how Laube's 59-yard punt return against helped spark Las Vegas.
Before Laube's return, the Raiders punted twice on their first two drives of the game. Laube's return set the Raiders up at Denver's 40-yard line.
It was one of the best starting positions the Raiders have on offense all season.
"Love how he hit the hole,” Pierce said. “I mean, they were guns blazing, right? He was about all that smoke. Because most times on those plays, you can see you're going to hit it full speed or you'll get blasted, right? And he wasn't flinching. He didn't blink. I just wish he had one more little cut in him and take it back across the grain.
“But what I was most excited about was the way the team responded. I mean, to see all those guys chase him in the end zone. I get it was a 50-yard return, but that was his first time touching the ball since last time he fumbled. And to me, that was very encouraging to see the players respond that way, and the way he responded on his first carry since then."
Laube's return did not help the team win the game, but his kickoff return helped set the Raiders up for their first touchdown of the game. The energy he brought was more than the Raiders have shown for most of the season.
