Raiders Star is Absolutely the Best Rookie This Season
If the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award is open to rookies at any position on the offensive side of the ball and not just quarterbacks, Las Vegas Raiders rookie tight end Brock Bowers deserves to win the award this season. Bowers is on a historical tear that continues every time the Raiders take the field.
While the Raiders are undoubtedly one of the worst teams in the National Football League and Bowers' accomplishments have not impacted the win category, he should not be penalized for being on a bad team in what is considered the ultimate team sport.
It is hard to imagine how good Bowers would be if he were on a team with a more stable offense, especially at the quarterback position. He will have to wait until the Raiders use their first round draft pick on a quarterback, but until then, he just continues to break records of one of the most storied franchises in league history.
According to the Raiders' Public Relations Department, “Bowers now has two receiving touchdowns of at least 30 yards this season. He is just the second rookie tight end in Raiders history with two receiving touchdowns of at least 30 yards. Bowers notched his third game this season with 10+ catches.
“Bowers is also one of two players of any position in Raiders history to reach 800+ receiving yards in the first 12 games of his rookie season. He is also now one of only two players in Raiders history to record 3+ games of 10+ receptions in a single season. Bowers is now the only player of any position or experience level in Raiders history to reach 80 receptions through the first 12 games of a single season.
However, Bowers has not just broken Raiders' records, he continues to shatter records that have stood for decades on the league level.
According to the Raiders’ PR department, “Bowers finished with 10 receptions for a single-game career-high 140 yards, and one touchdown. His 140 receiving yards are tied for the eighth most in a single game in NFL history by a rookie tight end. He is also just the third rookie tight end in NFL history to record 10+ catches and 140+ receiving yards in a single game - the first since Pete Mitchell in 1995.
“Bowers now has 84 catches for 884 yards and four touchdowns on the season. He is now one of two tight ends in NFL history to reach 800+ receiving yards in the first 12 games of his rookie season - joining Hall of Fame tight end Mike Ditka. He is now one of just eight rookie tight ends in NFL history to record multiple games with 100+ receiving yards in their first season.
Quarterbacks Jayden Daniels and Bo Nix have played well and have helped turn their team around. However, neither Daniels nor Bo Nix regularly breaks franchise and NFL records weekly.
Rookie quarterbacks coming into the league and having success their first season only to fizzle off in their second season happens often. What Bowers is doing this season does not.
Both quarterbacks are also in better overall situations than Bowers. While Bowers continues to break franchise and NFL receiving records with the worst quarterback room in the league.
According to the Raiders’ PR Department, “just 12 games into his rookie season, his 84 receptions are already the second most in a single season in NFL history by a rookie tight end - only behind Sam LaPorta's 86 receptions in 17 games in 2023. Among rookies at any position, his 84 receptions are tied for the 13th most in NFL history for a single season.
“His 884 receiving yards are also already the fifth most in a single season by a rookie tight end. Bowers' 84 receptions currently lead the NFL. His 884 receiving yards are now the most in the NFL among tight ends and third most in the NFL. He is now one of just eight rookie tight ends in NFL history to record multiple games with 100+ receiving yards in their first season.”
Bowers has proven weekly to be arguably the best player on his team, unquestionably the best player on the Raiders' offense, and one of the best players in the league at his position. An argument could be made that Bowers is the best at his position in the league this season.
The same argument cannot be made about Daniels and Nix.
