REPORT: Could Raiders Trade for Steelers' Mike Tomlin?
The Las Vegas Raiders are carefully sorting out their head-coaching search so they can find the right man for the job, but could the best fit be someone who wasn't even previously on their radar?
It's entirely possible, as a new candidate could emerge for the Raiders.
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.
The Steelers just closed their 2024-25 NFL campaign in ugly fashion, losing to the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs on Saturday night.
Pittsburgh ended the season on a five-game losing streak, and it has not won a playoff game since January 2017.
While there has been no indication that Tomlin is in danger of losing his job, frustration is certainly building for the fans in Steel City.
Cory Woodroof of USA Today feels that the Raiders may want to consider trading for Tomlin, who has been at the helm for the Steelers since 2007.
"Mark Davis hasn’t fielded a consistent winner in years. Tomlin could give the Raiders a bona fide superstar on the sideline who could bring the wins back to the franchise," Woodroof wrote. "While Las Vegas might just prefer a hire that doesn’t require a trade, you can’t rule this out if it’s even remotely possible."
Tomlin would absolutely represent the most high-profile coach Las Vegas could land outside of Bill Belichick, so it is definitely something the organization should consider if he becomes available.
The 52-year-old has gone 183-107-2 in 18 seasons with Pittsburgh and has never registered a losing campaign throughout his entire tenure.
Trading for head coaches is certainly not unheard of. In fact, the Raiders themselves did it back in 2002, when they sent Jon Gruden to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a wealth of draft picks and $8 million, only to see Gruden's Buccaneers defeat them in the Super Bowl the following year.
The problem is that the Steelers would likely ask for a king's ransom in return for Tomlin, who is under contract through 2027.
It may be somewhat of a pipe dream, but you can never rule anything out, especially if Las Vegas presents an enticing enough offer to Pittsburgh.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE