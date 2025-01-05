REPORT: Insider Drops Major Updates on Raiders' Pierce, Telesco
Antonio Pierce could be gearing up to coach his final game for the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Raiders have been a disaster in Pierce's first full season as head coach, as they are just 4-12 heading into their season finale against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Yes, Las Vegas has won two games in a row, but that followed a 10-game losing streak.
As a result, there is a growing sentiment that Pierce will be handed a pink slip after the season, and Dianna Russini of The Athletic provided a similar belief in a recent report.
"For the Raiders, the uncertainty is real — I’m told nobody on the coaching staff has been given any guarantees about their future," Russini wrote. "Most around the league believe head coach Antonio Pierce is on shaky ground, and if he’s let go I would expect that Tom Brady, as a minority owner, will have significant influence on who the next head coach will be."
It's jarring how quickly the tide has turned for Pierce.
The former NFL linebacker took over after the Raiders fired Josh McDaniels midway through last season and actually led Las Vegas to a 5-4 record for the remainder of 2023. This created considerable optimism for the Raiders going into 2024.
However, Las Vegas has gone through an absolutely brutal stretch this year, and while the team did show some fight, it didn't result in many victories.
To be fair to Pierce, the Raiders didn't exactly have a star-studded cast heading into the season. They didn't have a real answer at quarterback, their running back situation was a mess and they lacked top-level talent on both sides of the ball.
That much is still true with the offseason on the horizon, but the difference is that Las Vegas is slated to have massive cap room to make big moves in free agency.
Perhaps it would only be right to give Pierce more of a puncher's chance with a better roster, which absolutely falls on Telesco.
The Raiders apparently really like the job Telesco has done thus far, which is why he appears to be safe. But there is a lot of work to do this offseason, and Telesco will have to deliver.
