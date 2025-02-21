REPORT: Raiders to Take Intriguing Approach to NFL Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders' need for a quarterback has been well-documented after struggles at the position led to two consecutive disappointing seasons for the Silver and Black.
While quarterback Aidan O'Connell has been a serviceable quarterback for the team, Las Vegas plays in a division comprising Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. While O'Connell has done a solid job, the Raiders need more from the quarterback position to compete in a formidable AFC West.
Las Vegas enters the offseason facing the possibility of mass changes to their roster, by choice or by circumstance.
The Raiders have 17 players set to become unrestricted free agents this offseason, including a large portion of their defense and many of its best players. Still, the Raiders must find a way to solidify their group of quarterbacks, which is currently one of the worst in the National Football League.
Gennaro Filice of NFL.com recently released his mock draft, which features all of the first-round draft picks from each team in the National Football League. He believes another team will jump the Raiders in the draft order to select quarterback Shedeur Sanders, leaving the Raiders to address other positions of need.
Specifically, Filice believes the Raiders will address their group of wide receivers, which has been thin since the departure of veteran wide receiver Davante Adams, by selecting wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan from Arizona.
"After watching the [New York] Jets vault right over them to secure Shedeur Sanders’ services, the Raiders shift from passer to pass catcher, landing the big-bodied target who appears to be separating himself from the rest of this WR class. Las Vegas is obviously set at tight end with the highly drafted duo of Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer, but the receiver room is headlined by Jakobi Meyers and Tre Tucker," Filice said.
The Raiders have many issues to figure out this offseason. While some of those issues are nearly equally important, none are more critical than adding a quarterback. However, Las Vegas cannot allow itself to be forced into drafting or signing any player, regardless of position.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.