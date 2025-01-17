REPORT: Raiders Named Best Coaching Fit for Ben Johnson
The Las Vegas Raiders are still conducting their search for a new head coach, and it's becoming more and more clear who seems to be the best candidate.
The Raiders need someone who is going to elevate their offense, which was among the NFL's worst this year. The next head coach needs to mesh with whoever is under center for Las Vegas in 2025.
As a result, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has been tabbed as the best possible fit by many, and the general consensus seems to be that the Raiders will land him.
Now, Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus has identified Johnson and Las Vegas as the most sensible match during the coaching carousel.
"Johnson seems to be at the top of the Raiders’ wish list as someone who can jumpstart their moribund offense," Wasserman wrote. "He’ll have a decent offensive line and Brock Bowers with which to work. While there is a chance that he doesn’t get to select a quarterback in the upcoming draft, Johnson can work on building the rest of the offense, namely the run game, while the team continues to search for its franchise passer."
Johnson has revitalized Jared Goff in Detroit, and he has turned the Lions into an offensive powerhouse overall.
Yes, Johnson is fortunate enough to have some great weapons in the Motor City, and the Raiders simply do not have that level of offensive talent across the board.
However, Johnson also seems to understand how to get the most out of his players, which is something Las Vegas clearly needs.
Plus, the Raiders do have a chance to land some big weapons this offseason, whether that comes via free agency or trade.
Las Vegas already has tight end Brock Bowers in its employ, and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers is coming off of the best season of his career.
Throw a top receiver and a legitimate lead running back in the mix, and suddenly, the Raiders would be in business and would have enough weaponry for Johnson to utilize.
Of course, much of Las Vegas' success in 2025 and beyond will depend on who is playing quarterback, and Johnson cannot control that.
