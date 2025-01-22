Will Veteran QB's 200th Game Be in A Raiders Uniform?
The Las Vegas Raiders don't seem too keen on bringing back Gardner Minshew to be their starting quartback in 2025. However, they do possess Aidan O'Connell, who has been a reliable back up since breaking into the league. While the quarterback option is still up in the air, could the Raiders fathom the thought of Russell Wilson being their "bridge" to a future quarterback?
Wilson has been in the National Football League since he broke out with the Seattle Seahawks in 2012. Having brought in a Super Bowl championship in the past, Wilson has remained steady throughout his career. However, as he will be turning 37 in 2025, would that be a deal breaker for the Raiders?
Playing in 11 games with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Wilson was able to get the franchise back to the playoffs. In 11 games, Wilson threw for 2,482 passing yards, landing 16 touchdowns and had a QBR of 51.4. Wilson is not the elite quarterback he used to be, but could do his job well if the Raiders gave him a chance.
A younger option then free agent Aaron Rodgers, Wilson seems more compelling of an option that the Raiders should consider to bring in. His accolades and resurgence in 2024 brought a wave of confidence for other franchises, as the Steelers will most likely move on seeing how the final games of the season unfolded.
The Raider nation does not seem to keen on bringing in a veteran quarterback, but the option may not fall to them in the 2025 NFL Draft. Predictions have the top quarterback options going before the sixth pick, which the Raiders hold on to.
If the Raiders are sure that O'Connell is their quarterback for 2025, they should make the decision before bringing in a new head coach, as it could make or break deals that are or not on the table with candidates.
Having played in 199 regular season career games, Wilson looked to have one more push for a final season. He did not play poorly in 2024 compared to other aging quarterbacks, and could still be the fit for Las Vegas on a one-year contract.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE