1 Overlooked Aspect for Raiders That Deserves More Acknowledgement

The Las Vegas Raiders will enter the NFL Draft looking to take the next step in their roster rebuild. Fernando Mendoza is expected to be Las Vegas' first pick with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. Then, the Raiders will really get to work, using the rest of their picks to add young talent.

Las Vegas may have added multiple starters to its roster last offseason. If they are able to follow that up by adding several more starters or contributors in this year's draft, Las Vegas is ahead of schedule. The Raiders' rebuild will take time, but good draft hauls help the process.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Raiders' Goals

The Raiders ' front office knows it will take multiple offseasons to fully rebuild things. A roster like the one Las Vegas has fielded recently desperately needs successful draft hauls. The Raiders did not get quality looks at most of their 2025 draft class, underscoring the importance of this year's draft.

Las Vegas addressed many of its needs early in free agency, but several glaring holes still remain. Fortunately for the Raiders, most of those holes are at reserve positions. They have enough picks to add depth across multiple position groups, including offensive line, safety, and linebacker.

Apr 25, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; (L-R) Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek during a news conference introducing Ashton Jeanty as the first round draft pick in the 2025 NFL Draft at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Draft Finds

Selecting Mendoza with the No. 1 pick is a no-brainer for the Raiders, as they have struggled at the quarterback position for many seasons. Selecting Ashton Jeanty last offseason was a no-brainer as well, considering their difficulties running the ball before and after drafting him.

It was a different regime, but selecting Brock Bowers was also an easy decision. The Raiders' first-round picks have been easy decisions to make. Yet, Las Vegas has added multiple players in the middle and later rounds of the past few drafts who have become starters or significant contributors.

Running back Ashton Jeanty slaps hands with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected sixth overall by the Las Vegas Raiders during the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 24, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The draft runs through April 26. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The middle and later rounds of the draft are where good teams make the most progress on their roster. Plenty of productive players are found outside of the first round. Las Vegas is in a position to find more quality talent in the middle and later rounds of the upcoming NFL Draft.

The Raiders have three picks in the fourth round and could trade back to add more picks. Las Vegas' ability to find serviceable talent in the middle and later rounds is a testament to its scouting department. Raiders general manager John Spytek recently noted the group's impact.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tackle DJ Glaze (71) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“I just want to acknowledge the scouting department for the Raiders and all the hard work they put in, really over almost the past year at this point, really the draft process every year starts in May,” Spytek said.

“And so, this is really their Super Bowl, the college scouts in particular, but the scouting assistants and the pro scouts, they've done a phenomenal job this year. And with our first full year working together, it's been a great process."

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“Brian [Stark] and Brandon Hunt, Anthony Patch to the next John Stigall, some new names to the Raiders too that have been great. And so, I just wanted to acknowledge them and be grateful for their contributions.”

As the Raiders move into a new era, it is critical that they produce solid draft classes. Every team wants a productive draft haul, but some teams, like the Raiders, absolutely need them. They cannot afford not to have a productive draft haul this offseason, or any offseason moving forward.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) during a television timeout against the Houston Texans in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The future is bright in Las Vegas, but the Raiders must do their part and continue to add talent in every round of the draft. The Raiders' roster needs all the help it can get. That will require them to select the obvious top talent and the less obvious talent in later rounds.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) makes a catch against the Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images