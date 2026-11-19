Week 10 provided some positives and negatives for the Las Vegas Raiders, who fell to the Seattle Seahawks.

For the first time, Raider Nation had an opportunity to watch Fernando Mendoza start for the Silver and Black. The result of the game was obviously disappointing , but it's time to flush that away and move forward to this week's matchup against the Denver Broncos. It's another daunting opponent, but the Raiders need to overlook that, as they have plenty to play for. Here's what's on the line for Las Vegas in Week 11.

Keeping Playoff Hopes Alive

The AFC playoff picture is fascinating. As currently constituted, it appears the teams occupying the top seven spots are cemented, with inevitable movement among those participants. On the other hand, there's still a faint chance for the Raiders to sneak into the postseason.

Nov 15, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs with the ball after a catch in the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At the moment, Las Vegas is two games behind the Cleveland Browns, who are currently seventh in the AFC. It goes without saying that the Raiders have an uphill battle to make the playoffs, but at this point, I would say they're the only team on the outside looking in with a chance to creep into the postseason.

The New England Patriots are technically ahead of Las Vegas in the standings, but their season is de facto over with Drake Maye potentially out for the rest of the season. The Baltimore Ravens have the same record as the Raiders, but they just fell to the once-winless Los Angeles Chargers and are without Lamar Jackson for the foreseeable future. Meanwhile, the Houston Texans squandered a 17-point lead to the Browns, falling to 3-6 on the season.

While it looks bleak for Las Vegas, it's not completely over. That said, it's a must-win game for the Raiders if they want any shot at challenging for a wildcard spot. A loss would be the final nail in the coffin for their playoff aspirations. The implications of this game are amplified, as Las Vegas takes on Cleveland in Week 12 on Sunday Night Football.

Fernando Mendoza's Development

Nov 15, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) throws in the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is arguably the toughest opening two games for an incoming rookie quarterback to step into for his first career starts. Mendoza showed flashes of why he was the unanimous No. 1 overall pick in this past draft class. However, he also illustrated typical rookie mistakes, failing to identify disguised blitzes, which resulted in the signal caller being blindsided by punishing hits.

Those growing pains will remain present against the Broncos' elite defense, so fans shouldn't worry if Mendoza struggles. That said, this is another opportunity for the Raiders' future franchise quarterback to learn. Brock Bowers' status for Sunday remains up in the air. It goes without saying that if the superstar tight end is ruled out, it'll complicate matters for Mendoza and the offense.