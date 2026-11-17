The Las Vegas Raiders fell to the Seattle Seahawks, 21-13, falling to 4-6 on the season.

Despite the loss, it wasn't all negative for the Silver and Black. Here are a few narratives surrounding the Raiders based on what transpired at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.

The Future Is Bright

Fernando Mendoza made his first career start on Sunday against one of the league's best defenses, and looked the part. The Indiana product showed why he was the unanimous top quarterback prospect in this past draft class. The Raiders went through it last season, leading to them inheriting the No. 1 overall pick, but fans will look back at 2025 and live with the result, as they have their future franchise quarterback .

Nov 15, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) looks to throw in the first half against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The final stat line doesn't depict how impressive Mendoza was in his debut. The 6-foot-5, 225-pound signal caller completed his first six passes against Seattle. The Raiders' opening drive was flawless, as Klint Kubiak leaned on the run game to facilitate the offense. Mendoza capped off the drive with a 10-yard touchdown run. His mobility opens up an element of the offense that wasn't available with Kirk Cousins.

Mendoza was tricked several times by disguised blitzes, but that pre-snap diagnosis will improve with time. You can't be too harsh on the rookie quarterback for those lapses, as Mike Macdonald has made established quarterbacks look lost pre-snap. Overall, I was very impressed with Mendoza, and assuming Las Vegas' front office adds more talent on the offensive line and on the outside this upcoming offseason, Mendoza should have ample success starting in 2027.

No Brock Bowers, No Offense

As noted, Mendoza and the offense looked incredibly effective and sufficient in the first half, taking a 10-7 lead into halftime. That's when everyone was available. Bowers suffered an ankle injury early in the game, missing a handful of snaps in the first half.

Nov 15, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) runs against Seattle Seahawks safety Julian Love (20) in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 23-year-old tight end would play sporadically in the opening two quarters and didn't appear to be completely hampered by the injury. However, Bowers was ruled out for the rest of the game after halftime. In the first half, the Raiders had 136 total yards, 10 first downs, and went 7-for-10 on third down.

Without Bowers in the second half, the Raiders' offense fell off a cliff, scoring three points, totaling 27 yards, and going 0-for-7 on third downs, producing only two first downs in the final 30 minutes of the game. Without his top pass-catching option, Mendoza completed 6-of-16 passes. When Bowers is off the field, Las Vegas' lack of a bona fide WR1 is glaringly apparent. That second half showed how far the Raiders are from competing in the AFC.

Missed Opportunity

Again, I don't think it's fair to be overly critical of the Raiders in this game, considering Mendoza was making his starting debut against the reigning Super Bowl champions. Not to mention, nobody gave Las Vegas a shot at beating the Seahawks.

Nov 15, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak greets Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) after the game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That said, results around the league allowed the Raiders to solidify their position in the race for the final wildcard spot. The New England Patriots fell to the Detroit Lions earlier in the day and potentially lost Drake Maye for the rest of the season. Their season looks over at this point. Meanwhile, the Houston Texans slipped to 3-6 with a loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Las Vegas is now two games out of the playoff picture, with an upcoming matchup against the Denver Broncos. With another loss next week, I think you could say the Raiders' playoff hopes might be over.