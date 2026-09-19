3 Raiders Poised for Big Days Against Los Angeles
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The Las Vegas Raiders are hoping to move to 2-0 as they take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
The Chargers are coming off a bad loss to the Arizona Cardinals, and they will be in slight desperation mode to avoid falling to 0-2. The Raiders know how important divisional games are, and they'll need to be sharp to hold off a Chargers team that really needs a win.
Los Angeles could be without some of its top options in this game, giving some Raiders a chance to put up big numbers. Who might stand out for the Silver and Black?
Let's break down a few players who may be stars after this game.
Defensive Tackle Adam Butler
The Chargers usually struggle on the offensive line, but losing their starting center before the season starts is a major blow.
Without Tyler Biadasz to hold down the middle, Butler will see a backup center in his place. The quick-moving interior pass-rusher should feast, getting into the backfield constantly to stop ball carriers and put pressure on Justin Herbert.
Butler has been one of the most underrated players in the NFL over the last few seasons in Las Vegas, and he has a chance at big numbers this Sunday. We'll see if he takes advantage of his matchup.
Cornerback Eric Stokes
We highlighted Stokes last week as a player who could perform well, and he played a solid game against the Miami Dolphins.
If Ladd McConkey misses the game, Stokes won't see the Chargers' best pass-catcher. This opens up the door for Stokes to line up against a receiver that will be advantageous to him.
The Raiders need to force turnovers against Herbert and the Chargers' offense, and while Stokes still has not recorded an interception since 2021, he has a chance to jump in front of a few footballs and make plays. The team needs him to have another good game.
Tight End Michael Mayer
With Brock Bowers still on the mend, Mayer expects to get a fair share of targets at tight end.
Trey McBride feasted on this Chargers defense last week, and it is evident that defending tight ends is going to be a problem for them all season long. This should mean we see Mayer step up and make some plays in the passing game.
Fresh off a contract extension, Mayer will look to make his presence felt in this one. If the Chargers keep struggling, Mayer will take advantage.
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Carter Landis studied journalism at Michigan State University where I graduated in May of 2022. He currently is a sports reporter for a local television station, and is a writer covering the Las Vegas RaidersFollow CarterLandis3