Raiders First-Round Sleepers: Names To Watch Closely

The Las Vegas Raiders are set to make the No. 1 overall selection in Thursday's NFL Draft. After months of speculation, there is a significant likelihood they will select Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the top choice in the draft.

After the first pick, the fun begins for the Raiders after their presumptive pick of Mendoza. General Manager John Spytek will be waiting patiently as an opportunity could arise to move back into the first round, thanks to an adequate haul of draft capital to utilize. With that in mind, let's look at some prospects who could slip in the first round for Las Vegas to make a move on.

Omar Cooper Jr., Wide Receiver, Indiana Hoosiers

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) celebrates with Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (3) celebrate after connecting for a touchdown Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, during the Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Oregon Ducks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cooper has been featured in numerous mock drafts over the last month, going as high as No. 13 overall to the Kansas City Chiefs and as low as the middle second round. It is clear his placement for this draft is all over the place, and that could put the Raiders at an advantage if he begins to fall deep in the first round.

Mendoza's favorite pass-catcher from last season is an exceptional yards-after-catch wideout who isn't the most explosive player, but has the toolkit to become a great playmaker. If Cooper begins to fall, Spytek could be inclined to move back into the first round tonight.

Kayden McDonald, Defensive Tackle, Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Kayden McDonald (98) celebrates during the first half of the Big Ten Conference championship game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Dec. 6, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Like Cooper, McDonald's placement in this draft is hard to gauge. He could be available at No. 36, and it would all be for nothing. Yet, the draft is unpredictable, and Spytek knows more than we do heading into tonight's selection process.

McDonald is the best run-defending defensive lineman in the NFL Draft and could be a back-end top-20 selection to a team like Minnesota or Carolina. If he were still available late, the Raiders would be wise to make a call, maybe with Seattle, to move back into the end of round one.

Jermod McCoy, Cornerback, Tennessee Volunteers

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) before a college football game between Tennessee and UAB at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 20, 2025. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Our very own Albert Breer reported on Monday about McCoy's knee concerns, specifically longevity. Whether this is another Will Johnson situation is up for debate, McCoy is one of the best talents in the class when healthy, and the Raiders have every reason to pounce if available.

McCoy would quickly become a top defender in Las Vegas, showcasing excellent press-man skills and zone prowess, allowing him to make keen plays on the football while showing excellent ability in run support. He would certainly be a defender to watch this evening.

Caleb Lomu, Offensive Tackle, Utah Utes

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Utah offensive lineman Caleb Lomu (OL33) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Lomu didn't play right tackle for the majority of his career at Utah, but he does have the skill set to transition to that spot if asked. While he will need patience with his general mechanics, Lomu has the potential to be the top offensive tackle in this class. The Raiders should consider a move if he begins inching toward the 25 to 32 range in the first round.

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Safety, Toledo Rockets

Oct 25, 2025; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback Zevi Eckhaus (4) is tackled by Toledo Rockets safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (7) in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

While safety isn't the Raiders' biggest need, McNeil-Warren is the consensus No. 3 safety in the class, offering the versatility defenses are looking for nowadays after the success of Nick Emmanwori with the Seahawks. The cautionary tale here is not to get yourself fired for trying to find the next Emmanwori, as he is an exceptional talent.

McNeil-Warren would fill the void left behind when Tre'von Moehrig left for the Panthers last offseason. Their skill sets are similar, though he may have a better range overall, making him a legitimate possibility as a trade-up candidate into the first round for the Raiders.