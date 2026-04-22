Future Raider Mendoza Drawing Comparison to Former No. 1 Pick

Putting all the comparisons together, there are a lot of different views on the top prospect of the 2026 NFL Draft, quarterback Fernando Mendoza out of Indiana University. Mendoza has been seen as the number one overall pick for a long time now.

The Las Vegas Raiders will make it official with Mendoza on Thursday Night. Mendoza is the quarterback that many people, especially Raider Nation, have been looking for. Mendoza has the "It" factor and will make the Raiders better.

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) scrambles past Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Sonny Styles (0) and linebacker Arvell Reese (8) during the Big Ten Conference championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Dec. 6, 2025. Ohio State lost 13-10. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mendoza Receives Honorable Comparison

The one comparison that you keep hearing from people around the NFL is one of former first overall pick Andrew Luck . When Luck was coming out of college, he was seen as the quarterback you could not miss. Everyone wanted to have a quarterback prospect like Luck. Luck went number one to the Colts, and he had a great but short career. You could see some similarities with Mendoza, but the biggest one might be the football IQ those two had coming out of college.

Fernando Mendoza participates in Indiana University's Pro Day at Mellencamp Pavilion on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mendoza Compared to Andrew Luck

"Fernando Mendoza has a poor man's Andrew Luck in him," said Colin Cowherd on "The Herd." "Intelligent, toughness, family, short memory, size, likes to get popped before they really develop in a game. If I said the most humbled, talented quarterback prospect ever, Luck is one. From what I have seen from Mendoza so far, he would be two."

That is one of the best comparisons that any quarterback can get. When you get that, and it is from a former quarterback who came into the league with a lot of people wondering if they would live up to the hype, and he did, that is something Mendoza is going to deal with every day. Whether he is on the field or off, with his teammates, he will do whatever it takes to get the team in the best position to win. It is going to be something to see for Mendoza .

Fernando Mendoza participates in Indiana University's Pro Day at Mellencamp Pavilion on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mendoza is ready for the new journey and challenges that come with transitioning to the National Football League. He is ready for it and is ready to develop into a great quarterback in this league. He showed it all last season, why he is the best quarterback in this class, and all he is focusing on is being the best version of himself and improving. He does a great job of doing all that, and the move that separates him from the rest.