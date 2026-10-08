'Good Football Player.' Raiders' Cody White Making Big Impact

The Las Vegas Raiders may have lost this past weekend, but starting the season 3-1 is something no one saw coming.

This team has had a few surprises in their successful start, whether it's the emergence of the Raiders offense and veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins, a defense playing at an impressively high level, or younger players making impact plays on either side of the ball.

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) celebrates scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of those surprises has been Cody White, a former Michigan State standout who went undrafted and has bounced between teams. He has spent time with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks over the last five seasons, but in Year 6, he has found a unique role as an impact playmaker for the Raiders' offense.

'A Good Football Player'

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak watches game play against the Kansas City Chiefs during the third quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through the last three games, White has caught five passes on nine targets for 64 yards and three touchdowns. One of his best games came Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs , when he caught two passes for 36 yards. While White has made most of his impact on special teams, former Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator and now Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak has become impressed with what White has done on offense.

What exactly has allowed White to capitalize on his opportunities? Kubiak explained that White earned it by moving from the practice squad to the active roster, considering his first three catches in a Raiders uniform were touchdowns.

"Well, I'll just say he's a good football player," Kubiak said. "He's getting open. He does it right in the run game. He plays on special teams. He's a good football player. Obviously, he came over as a practice squad add and has earned his way onto the active [roster]. That's with every player; we want them to earn it."

Kubiak wasn't the only one to sing White's praises; quarterback Kirk Cousins, who leads the NFL in passing touchdowns, thought he had two more chances to help White make an impact in Sunday's loss, clearly kicking himself for it. However, the way Cousins described the seventh-year journeyman's traits stood out.

Kirk Cousins Develops Trust in Newfound Playmaker

"If you watch the tape, there's a good two more opportunities that I felt I missed that would have given him a chance to really impact the game," Cousins explained. "So, I was kicking myself for those plays, but the ball just has found him. I don't have a great answer for you."

"I think it's just kind of how the pocket allows me to get through the progression, and the ball finds him, and he's attacked the football. I think that's the trait that I would say has jumped off the tape, whether it was the Chargers touchdown or the goal ball last week, just attacking the football and saying, 'Ball's in the air, that's my ball.'"

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) is interviewed after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Maybe, just maybe, the Michigan State connection is legitimate. Both White and Cousins are program alumni, and the latter said what he saw in East Lansing—wearing No. 7 and attacking the ball as he did in college—still stood out.

"I think probably going back to watching him at Michigan State a little bit as a alumni. Seeing him make plays there in the number seven, and then that play against the Chargers where he attacked the football for a touchdown in tight coverage. I thought those traits surfaced, and he's been doing it since."

Michigan defensive back Daxton Hill dreams up a pass to Michigan State wide receiver Cody White during first-half action Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at Michigan Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

You could make the case that White has been the second-most impactful wide receiver on the Raiders roster alongside Tre Tucker. Before you know it, No. 82 could be a key piece of Las Vegas' offense ahead of a daunting eight-game stretch.