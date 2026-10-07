Raiders Game Review: Breaking Down Loss vs. Chiefs

The Las Vegas Raiders are no longer unbeaten, taken down by the now-undefeated Kansas City Chiefs at home, 30-27. It was a tough beat for a team that has surprised the NFL through the first four weeks of the season, but many seem to be higher on the Raiders despite the loss.

I spent some time after Sunday's game re-watching how things went down from an in-depth perspective, with more detail on the X's & O's. With that in mind, here are my key takeaways (and some extra notes on the side) from the Raiders' first downfall of the still-young 2026 campaign.

Kirk Cousins Continues To Run Back the Clocks

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Re-watching the game from Sunday reminded me of prime Kirk Cousins , who was a good quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings after his time with the Washington Commanders. Cousins went 31 of 52 for 365 yards and two touchdown passes, continuing a hot start for the veteran passer.

The Chiefs did a great job in man coverage all game. Cousins did an excellent job finding answers against Kansas City defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, working to his check-downs, ID’ing pressure points, and testing all three levels of the field.

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws a pass against Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill (23) during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is a much more aggressive, yet disciplined Cousins than I’m used to seeing, and his accuracy and arm arrogance were on full display, along with impressive mobility for someone who tore his Achilles a couple of years ago. If the 15th-year signal-caller can keep up this, Las Vegas could be in a strong position during this tough eight-game stretch.

Hezekiah Masses Is Only Getting Better

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (2) extends for pass against Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I was wondering how Hezekiah Masses would handle the speed and explosiveness of the Chiefs' pass-catchers. The rookie fifth-round pick, currently in the top 20 amongst all defensive backs with a -6.4 coverage expected points added (EPA) per Next Gen Stats, looked impressive once more, as he has fully overtaken Darien Porter for the starting cornerback job.

Masses showcased his coverage versatility, handling man duties against the speed of Xavier Worthy, Cyrus Allen, and others in the lineup for the Chiefs, and Masses has displayed continued improvement in man technique, especially when asked to press the line of scrimmage. The kid has a knack for getting his hands on the football, which includes a PBU during Sunday’s game. Masses is only getting better with each snap and game he plays, and that should excite Raiders Nation.

Maxx Crosby’s Presence Was Felt (and Missed)

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in action during the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Elite players perform in big moments, and Crosby’s presence was felt throughout this game. I don’t remember him not being in the backfield when attacking Chiefs tackles Khalil Benson and Jaylon Moore, and the five pressures he tallied felt like double.

As usual, Crosby dominated with an elite move set that features a mixture of power and finesse, showcasing his incredible all-around skill set as a pass rusher. Crosby was also dominant in the run game, acting as a force defender, squeezing gaps, setting the edge, and winning the point of attack. When Crosby wasn’t on the field, the Chiefs took advantage (see Kenneth Walker III’s 76-yard run in the second half), showing how costly any absence can be for the veteran defensive end.

Raiders Linebacker Duo is Legit

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Malik Washington (6) protects the ball from Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) in the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s time to have a conversation: Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker may be one of the best linebacker duos in football through four games. The two have been spectacular under defensive coordinator Rob Leonard, and their roles (and health) have allowed the former Georgia Bulldogs teammates to play with supreme consistency.

Walker has lined up all over the front seven, mugging gaps, playing and setting the edge, rushing the passer, dropping into coverage— you name it. Dean has looked outstanding in his run fits, flowing to the ball carrier and getting off blocks.

5 Extra Notes From Raiders Game Review

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) is interviewed after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. There is an argument that Cody White is the Raiders' No. 2 wide receiver, as the special-teamer turned reliable target has continued to make big plays, including the leaping 27-yard catch in the fourth quarter with nine minutes to play. These reps get you on the field outside of special teams, and White has taken advantage.

2. Rough days for left tackle Kolton Miller and right guard Caleb Rogers, who struggled against the brute power and awesome talent of George Karlaftis and Chris Jones throughout the game. It wasn’t their best performance, especially with Rogers trying to prove he could be a better option than Jackson Powers-Johnson. Miller had a hard time anchoring against speed-to-power, which allowed the pocket to collapse multiple times.

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) catches a twenty-yard pass for a touchdown thrown by quarterback Kirk Cousins (not pictured) against the Kansas City Chiefs during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

3. Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer are, again, the best tight end duo in football. Both were excellent in the passing game, especially Mayer as a blocker when lined up in-line. Their respective deployments by Kubiak allow them to take full advantage of their skill sets, specifically Bowers as the quasi-No. 1 wideout on the roster.

4. Second-round rookie safety Treydan Stukes nearly had an interception early in the game, but his play was sound all around. His ability to attack downhill from depth, make stout stops in the alley, and close to the ball carrier is phenomenal. Outside of a couple of deep balls, Stukes' return was welcomed.

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (2) runs after a catch against Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

5. I loved watching head coach and offensive play-caller Klint Kubiak and Spagnuolo go blow for blow, countering each other every which way with their respective wins on either side of the ball. Two masters at their craft, making X’s & O’s people like me fawn over their genius abilities as offensive and defensive play-callers, respectively.