1 Thing Raiders Cannot Afford in NFL Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders have shown this offseason that they have a well-thought-out plan to rebuild their roster. They have impressively addressed multiple position groups. Other position groups, not so much. The NFL Draft allows them to change that.

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What Raiders Cannot Afford

Luxury picks! The Raiders cannot afford luxury picks. Some felt drafting a running back with the No. 6 pick in last season's draft was a luxury pick. However, Las Vegas ' ground game was so bad, and Ashton Jeanty is such a talent that the move could easily be argued as a smart one.

As they try to rebuild their roster, they are not in a position to make more luxury picks. Drafting a wide receiver with a second-round pick for the second consecutive season, after losing 14 games, is a luxury pick. This is especially the case after adding two wide receivers in free agency this offseason.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) makes a reception as Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) defends during the first half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Drafting a defensive tackle in the second round when their group of cornerbacks is one of the worst in the National Football League is a luxury pick. The Raiders could still make either of those moves, but they cannot make those moves and reasonably expect to compete at a high level in 2026.

The Raiders might be drafting a wide receiver in the second round for the second consecutive offseason, which is also a luxury pick given their plans to sit Fernando Mendoza to start his rookie season. Neither of the Raiders' two second-round receivers would work with Mendoza early on.

Fernando Mendoza participates in Indiana University's Pro Day at Mellencamp Pavilion on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kirk Cousins may not be around past 2026. The chemistry the rookie wide receiver would build would be with a quarterback they may play only a few games with. The Raiders could easily draft a cornerback or safety and actually get an instant contributor.

Las Vegas can, of course, still draft a wide receiver or defensive tackle in the second round, but that does not make it the right move or any less of a luxury pick. The Raiders have aggressively invested in their receivers and defensive line this offseason. They have not been as aggressive elsewhere.

Apr 8, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins speaks at a press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Raiders' Tendencies

Elsewhere, as in cornerback and safety. The Raiders spent big money adding offensive linemen, receivers, linebackers, and defensive linemen. Although they traded for Taron Johnson, that is far from an aggressive attempt at fixing one of the league's worst cornerback groups.

There has been no attempt this offseason to add depth to their group of safeties. The Raiders' front office has been too precise this offseason not to invest as heavily in their defensive backfield as they did every other position group. The draft is their last chance to address the positions.

Dec 14, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jalen Nailor (1) celebrates after a touchdown catch during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

The Raiders are one injury away from their current group of cornerbacks and safeties from having arguably the worst collection of talent at either group in the league. No exaggeration. If something happens to Eric Stokes, Jeremy Chinn, Darien Porter, or Isaiah Pola-Mao, the Raiders are doomed.

They have made too much progress at other places on the roster to overlook a glaring need at cornerback and safety that could potentially derail the entire season. In 2025, the Raiders saw what it was like to have one or two injuries ruin a season; they cannot let that happen again.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) rushes for yards against Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson (7) during the second quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Luxury picks and failing to address obvious needs before they became debilitating are part of what has led to the Raiders losing nearly 40 games in the past three seasons. A wide receiver would be nice, but the team would not be any better immediately than they were before the pick.

The same cannot be said about cornerback and safety. If the Raiders were able to find a quality talent at either position group, that player would have the potential to make more of an impact, and do so sooner and easier than another second-round wide receiver.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) during a television timeout against the Houston Texans in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The Raiders' front office and coaching staff have been proven pretty true to their words multiple times this offseason.

After Raiders general manager John Spytek and head coach Klint Kubiak both individually acknowledged their desire not to have a true No. 1 wide receiver, drafting a wide receiver in the second round for a second consecutive season after paying Jalen Nailor would make no sense at all.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images