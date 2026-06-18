Raiders Hall of Famer Likes What Treydan Stukes Brings

The Las Vegas Raiders have a lot of young talent on the defensive side of the ball. But they are ready to have an impact on this team right from the start. They are coming for starting positions, which is a great thing for a team that wants competition in all areas heading into training camp later this summer. The veterans are going to have to hold off the rookies, because they are coming and want to prove they deserved to be taken in the draft.

Some of those rookies are going to have roles on this defense going into next season. Their role will be important because the Raiders' secondary was not good last season, and that is where the Raiders invested a lot of their draft picks. They are players who are not afraid to get after it, and we are going to see that come to life when the pads come on. They still have a long way to go, but they are learning the foundation and the defense right now.

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) speaks during a news conference at the team’s Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Raiders Rookie Safety Looking To Make Impact

"The expectation, I think, is to have versatility at the nickel dime spot. First, you have to know and understand who is in your corner. We know that Eric Stokes is going to be at one. Figure out who is going to be at the other spot," said Raiders Hall of Famer Eric Allen on the Raiders Podcast Network. "If they want a long, young guy. I think right now what this team is trying to accomplish is who is going to be the interior cover guy. I think he [Treydan Stukes] could be that joker."

Stukes was taken in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft. The Raiders were high on him coming out of the University of Arizona. Some had Stukes as the best secondary player in the draft. Stukes can do a lot of different things at that safety position. He is good in coverage, coming down and making tackles, and even in blitz situations, getting after the quarterback.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) practices during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Raiders Drafted for Future

The Raiders also drafted cornerbacks Jermod McCoy, Hezekiah Masses, and safety Dalton Johnson in the late rounds of the draft. Those players will have an impact on this team. Even if it is not next season, they are part of this long-term plan. Do not be surprised if these rookies start going into the season or during the season.