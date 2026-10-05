Latest Kubiak Statement Proves Raiders Are Officially Back

Who could have seen this coming from the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders?

Sure, the Raiders may have lost to the Kansas City Chiefs at home on Sunday, dropping to 3-1 on the year. However, there's a much bigger story than a simple win or loss: this Raiders team is different, and it starts with the head coach.

Early in his tenure, Klint Kubiak looks like an absolute home-run hire for Las Vegas. Regarded as one of the top young offensive minds in the NFL, Kubiak is putting that on display through his first handful of games at the helm for Las Vegas.

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak looks at his play sheet against the Kansas City Chiefs during the third quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Latest Klint Kubiak Statement Proves Raiders Are Back

On Sunday, the Raiders were playing with house money. They faced a Kansas City Chiefs squad led by the best quarterback in the NFL, Patrick Mahomes, and overall, a team that is certainly more talented than the Raiders.

It wasn't so much about winning or losing this game as it was about giving Raider Nation a sense of hope going forward. The Raiders fought and nearly pulled off a comeback effort. This franchise desperately needed some bravado; Kubiak is providing that.

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak speaks with media after the game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His latest statement proves that Las Vegas has its swagger back. Heading into the halftime locker room with a 13-10 lead over Kansas City, what Kubiak told CBS on his way into the locker room says everything Raider Nation needs to know.

"Got to be better, but you know what? We're winning. We're going to win the game."

Win or not, this from Klint Kubiak at halftime was brilliant: "Gotta be better, but you know what? We're winning. We're gonna win the game." — Hondo Carpenter (@HondoCarpenter) October 4, 2026

Ultimately, the Raiders didn't emerge victorious, but it's important to look at the bigger picture here. Las Vegas fought and remained in the contest for the majority of the way, even when they were kicked in the teeth late. Kubiak has brought a fire back to this organization, and it's showing on the field.

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak looks on against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Criticism Is Fair, but These Raiders Are Different

There were questionable calls in this game, and it's perfectly okay to be upset about a loss in a game that the Raiders had a chance to win. Maybe the Raiders should've taken those points, and Kubiak acknowledged that after the game.

"And obviously, there's a point there where I took three points off the board, and we were going to be aggressive going into the game. I don't regret it. I regret not getting it."

However, what Kubiak has done is establish a new culture in Las Vegas, and one that is leading to winning football. At the end of the day, the Raiders are still 3-1 and are likely to greatly surpass most expectations put on them before the season started.

John Madden famously advised, "Never take points off the board." He strongly believed that if a penalty occurred on a successful field goal or extra point, coaches should accept the points rather than take them back to chase a touchdown. #Discuss — Hondo Carpenter (@HondoCarpenter) October 4, 2026

This team is young and talented, with a stud head coach leading the way. That simple halftime statement from Kubiak showed that these Raiders are building something special.