Why and Why Not Raiders' Bowers Should Play Against Chargers

The Las Vegas Raiders enter Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season with an extra boost of energy after a strong win against the Miami Dolphins.

This Sunday, the Raiders turn their attention to a division rival, the Los Angeles Chargers, who are coming off a disastrous loss to the Arizona Cardinals. That said, the Raiders were relatively healthy in Week 1 but were without star tight end Brock Bowers, who missed the game recovering from a meniscus trim that could be a one- or two-game absence. Bowers' status for Sunday is still up in the air. Here is an argument for why he should and shouldn't suit up this week.

Why Bowers Should Play

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) makes a touchdown catch against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Undergoing a meniscus trim days before the season is always an alarm bell for fans, but this injury is not overly serious. Now, holding Bowers out against Miami was the correct decision, as the Raiders didn't need the third-year tight end to coast by one of the worst teams in the league.

However, Las Vegas has an incredible opportunity to bury the Chargers in a hole this week and steal a win on the road. Los Angeles is vulnerable right now and can be beaten by anyone, as last week showed. If Bowers is 100 percent healthy and feels good to go, head coach Klint Kubiak should give him the nod. This is a divisional game and a chance to go 2-0. Additionally, the Raiders' upcoming schedule creates urgency to win as many games as possible early.

Why Bowers Shouldn't Play

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 23-year-old tight end didn't practice on Wednesday, putting his status for Sunday in doubt. Las Vegas' offense was serviceable in Week 1, proving to be formidable enough to move the ball. Based on what the Chargers' defense put on film, Kubiak's scheme could expose the opposing personnel. Keeping Bowers on the sidelines for at least one more game would force the Raiders to replicate last week's approach, with quick passes and an efficient run game.

Additionally, Las Vegas needs to take the same mindset with Fernando Mendoza's development and carry it into this situation. This is about the long game. As tempting as it is to play Bowers and face the Chargers at full strength, the last thing this organization wants is its star offensive weapon to suffer a setback and miss extended time. Sitting Bowers for one more week may be in the best interest of the Raiders long-term.