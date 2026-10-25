How Raiders' Maxx Crosby Can Make Big Impact Against Rams

The Las Vegas Raiders are trying to get a statement win over the Los Angeles Rams later this afternoon.

In order to beat a powerhouse -- albeit, the Rams are quite injured, but still a powerhouse -- your best players have to show up. For the Raiders, they'll need defensive end Maxx Crosby to step up in a big way.

These are the kinds of games Crosby looks forward to every season: games against some of the top teams in the league, and despite injuries, the Rams are still that, especially considering they have the reigning MVP quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Maxx Crosby Ready To Step Up

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) prepares for the snap in the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In two games against the Rams, Crosby has recorded seven tackles and two sacks. The Raiders haven't won either game, but they have the chance to pull off the upset at home this afternoon.

Crosby shows up against some of the best teams in the league, and this game should be no exception. He knows much is required of him in this showdown, and he will be ready to answer the call.

It's been an impressive start to the season for the five-time Pro Bowler, generating 35 pressures in six games and recording two sacks. He has logged a 27 percent pass-rush win rate , which is tied for fifth in the NFL.

If he continues to play at this level, Crosby could be looking at his third All-Pro nod and sixth Pro Bowl appearance. His legendary run as one of the greatest players in Silver and Black history has continued this season, and he doesn't want to slow down any time soon.

Crosby vs. Rams Offensive Line

Oct 20, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) before an NFL game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Rams do not boast one of the league's best offensive lines, so we could see Crosby wreak havoc this afternoon.

Offensive tackle Alaric Jackson will be back for this game after getting his suspension cut in half, but he may not be enough to slow down Crosby, who will want to do everything in his power to stop the Raiders' three-game losing streak. Crosby may not line up across from him as much, but he would likely win those matchups anyway.

The Rams haven't allowed many sacks this season, but that may change after they face one of the league's best pass-rushing teams: the Raiders. Crosby and his cohorts have done a great job getting after the quarterback, and they'll want to disrupt Stafford all day.

Expect Crosby to have a major impact in this game, just as he has all season. We will see whether that havoc results in a victory against what is supposed to be one of the league's best teams.