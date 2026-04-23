Last Raiders 3-Round Mock Before NFL Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders, holding the first overall pick, have more at stake in the upcoming NFL draft than any other team on the board. They've made all the right moves in free agency and brought in a new coaching staff, but it will all be for naught if they can't pick the right players.

This is as big a test for John Spytek as the Raiders could conjure up, and if he's able to put them in a position of success with his drafting skills, he's guaranteed to be their general manager for the foreseeable future. This is also a huge test for Klint Kubiak , who will have to prove out of the gate his proficiency at developing quarterbacks.

3-Round Mock Draft

Apr 21, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza throws the ceremonial first pitch before a game between the Miami Marlins and the St. Louis Cardinals at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

Fernando Mendoza will be the first player off the board, no if's and buts about it. He gives them their best chance at escaping the mediocrity they've found themselves in for the past decade, and he's already stepping into a situation where he has plenty of weapons at his disposal and a budding defense to keep them balanced.

The Raiders aren't a contender, and they still won't be in Mendoza's rookie season. However, he has the potential to develop into a quarterback who can take them to the promised land. The Kirk Cousins signing is a good contingency plan, but there's no quarterback in this draft class worth the first overall pick.

Clemson cornerbacks coach Mike Reed instructs Avieon Terrell (8) during Spring Practice in Clemson, S.C. Monday, March 24, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are many directions the Raiders can go in the second round. The smartest direction for them to pick is defense, specifically their secondary. Avieon Terrell has NFL in his blood, and that shows in his athleticism and fluidity when switching from coverages and guarding receivers.

He isn't the most physically imposing cornerback, so that means he may let up long catches against bigger receivers. And yet, that isn't enough of a concern for the Raiders to pass up on him in the second round. They lack depth at that position, so they don't overthink it and get an immediate difference maker in their secondary.

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia wideout Zachariah Branch (WO09) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Zachariah Branch is a scrappy receiver for his size, and the Raiders can't ignore their receiving room any further down the draft. He has legitimate speed, which will give him opportunities on both special teams and offense to start his career.

It'd be a mistake if Kubiak didn't see the larger value in a player like Branch. He not only would be excellent in receiver screens due to his breakaway speed, but that same speed gives them some much-needed explosiveness down the field.