How League Executives and Coaches View Raiders’ Star Weapon

Hiring Klint Kubiak as the head coach and drafting quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick has provided hope for the Las Vegas Raiders' future.

While those two additions to the organization are the catalyst for the Silver and Black turning their fortunes around, this roster also possesses elite talent at other positions.

Las Vegas Raiders TE Brock Bowers | Darrell Craig Harris, Sports Illustrated

Earlier this week, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler collected intel from league executives and coaches about the top pass rushers in the NFL, according to those sources. Maxx Crosby is ranked as the No. 4 pass rusher in the league. On Friday, Fowler conducted the same exercise for the tight end position. Where did Brock Bowers rank?

Bowers Ranked No. 1 Tight End

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"People inside the league love Bowers' versatility as an offensive chess piece," Fowler said. "He can line up in the slot, out wide or even as a fullback. He has breakaway speed, too, pushing a top speed of 19.58 mph on a 57-yard touchdown vs. Denver in 2024, per NFL Next Gen Stats."

"As far as route running, separation, zone instincts, yards-after-catch ability combination - he's better than the field in those areas," an NFL coordinator said. "A down year won't change that."

Overall Takeaways

Sep 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Several factors go into these evaluations, and what transpired last season is not the end-all, be-all when assessing players. Yes, Bowers had a down year in 2025, recording 64 receptions for 680 yards and seven touchdowns.

However, quarterback play and coaching were abysmal, and Bowers dealt with a slew of injuries, limiting him to 12 games. During his rookie campaign, the former No. 13 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft tallied 112 receptions for 1,194 yards and five touchdowns.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) catches a touchdown pass against the Houston Texans during the second quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is also important to note that Bowers is only 23 years old and has yet to enter his prime. With improved coaching and quarterback play, and the fact that he remains the clear go-to option in the passing attack, the 6-foot-3, 235-pound tight end is set up to separate himself from the rest of the pack at his position.

Last season, we saw Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba win Offensive Player of the Year, recording 119 catches for 1,793 yards and 10 touchdowns in Kubiak's system . While Bowers obviously does not play the same position as Smith-Njigba, he possesses wide receiver-like qualities.

Las Vegas Raiders Brock Bowers | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Executives, coaches, and scouts don't make these assessments based solely on what the stat sheet indicates. This is about the eye test, and Bowers is clearly the best tight end in the league based on multiple metrics outside of what he produced statistically in 2025.

With poor coaching and subpar quarterback play, even the best weapons will struggle. Those shortcomings will not be present under this regime. Bowers is in for a potential career year in Kubiak's scheme.