Raiders vs. Patriots: 3 Key Matchups To Watch

The Las Vegas Raiders will travel to the East Coast this weekend for an early kickoff (on the West Coast) against the reigning AFC champion, the New England Patriots.

To say the two teams are vastly different from last season is an understatement, as the Raiders are off to a 3-1 start while the Patriots, head coach Mike Vrabel, and star quarterback Drake Maye are 2-2 and still finding their rhythm. This is the first big road game for head coach Klint Kubiak as the Raiders look to start a tough two-month stretch by going 4-1 in their first five games. Here are the key matchups for Sunday's game in Foxboro.

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak watches game play against the Kansas City Chiefs during the third quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Raiders Run Game vs. Patriots Run Defense

To the Raiders' credit, their run game has improved, but it remains a below-average part of the offense after four games, ranked in the bottom 10 in the NFL at 93 yards per game. The Raiders are also averaging the fewest yards per carry (3.1) and average 1.4 yards before contact. Offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko said that paying more attention to the details will help improve this area.

"I think we just have to pay attention to our details," Janocko said. "Starting with ourselves, what we're asking of the players, how we're attacking each plan, what we are attacking each game plan. And then, presenting a great plan to the players, allowing them to be detailed so they can go out, play fast, and attack it. That's what we're looking forward to doing."

However, Las Vegas will have a chance to improve in this area against a Patriots defense that allows the fourth-most yards per carry after contact (3.8) and the third-highest missed tackle rate (18.2 percent), according to Next Gen Stats . If there is a game Ashton Jeanty can break out, this could be the opportunity he has been waiting for.

Raiders Secondary vs. Patriots Quarterback Drake Maye

Sep 7, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) drops back to pass against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It has been stunning to see how much Drake Maye has struggled early in the season, but a great performance in Buffalo may have the former MVP runner-up back on track, which could be a disaster for most NFL secondaries. This season, Maye is 18th in passing EPA (-9.4), 17th in EPA per dropback (-0.07), and 16th in completion percentage over expected (+0.9%). He will face a Raiders pass defense that is sixth in EPA per pass (-0.12) and has an 8.2 percent sack rate— fifth in football.

The issue will be throwing against rookie cornerback Hezekiah Masses and second-round safety Treydan Stukes, arguably Las Vegas' best-performing defensive backs. The pass rush with Maxx Crosby has been exceptional. If the Raiders can do what the Jacksonville Jaguars did and make life maddening in the pocket and downfield, a win could be in sight.

Raiders Passing Offense vs. Patriots Secondary

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) drops back to pass against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who would've thought the Las Vegas Raiders would have the sixth-best passing EPA in the NFL and Kirk Cousins would lead the league in passing touchdowns? Kubiak has done a tremendous job with this offense despite not having a true No. 1 and No. 2 wideout on the roster (unless you count Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer at tight end). This week, they play a stout Patriots secondary.

The Patriots are seventh in EPA per pass allowed (-0.11) and fifth in passing yards per game allowed (189.8). Even with Christian Gonzalez out, players such as Carlton Davis and Charles Woods have been impressive at cornerback, while safeties Craig Woodson and veteran Kevin Byard continue to make plays. This is the week Tre Tucker and Cody White will need to make substantial impacts at wide receiver, along with Bowers on the perimeter.