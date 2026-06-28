Ranking the Best Opposing Pass Rushers on Raiders Schedule

The Las Vegas Raiders need better offensive line play if they're going to take a step forward in 2026.

While left tackle Kolton Miller was injured for much of the 2025 season, the other four linemen didn't make up for his absence in his place. Geno Smith didn't play great football, but it didn't help that he was constantly pressured and chased by defenders.

Las Vegas Raiders star LT Kolton Miller | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Unfortunately for Kirk Cousins and/or Fernando Mendoza , that won't change this year. The Raiders will take on some of the best pass rushers in the league, including maybe the best player in the NFL, regardless of position. Which defenders will give Las Vegas' offense problems?

Let's break down the best rushers the Raiders will see in the 2026 season.

Week 7 - Myles Garrett, Los Angeles Rams

Jun 2, 2026; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Myles Garrett (left) and coach Sean McVay react at press conference at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After pulling off the biggest trade we may have ever seen, the Rams will visit Las Vegas midway through the season, bringing the best defensive player in the NFL since Aaron Donald (who may join Garrett if he chooses to come out of retirement).

Garrett is arguably the best player in the NFL, winning his second Defensive Player of the Year award in 2025 and being named an All-Pro five times and a Pro Bowler seven times. He destroys single and double teams and could probably win a few triple teams if he tried.

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is all smiles as he jogs back inside before a game, Dec. 21, 2025, in Cleveland. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Raiders will have no choice but to double Garrett all game long and hope he doesn't make an impact on the game. Several teams have tried that method and failed, though.

Week 9 - Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers

Sep 21, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) on the field during warm ups prior to a game against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Bosa tore his ACL in Week 3 of the 2025 season, but he appears on track for training camp and should be back to 100 percent by the time the Raiders travel to San Francisco. While he has been injured often in his NFL career, Bosa has been one of the most effective pass rushers in the league when he has remained on the field.

He is a former First-Team All-Pro and a five-time Pro Bowler because of his ability to convert speed to power and destroy offensive linemen. Bosa will almost certainly have an impact on the game against the Raiders, so Klint Kubiak must design a game plan that prevents him from wrecking shop entirely. However, if he's healthy in their matchup, that will be a tall task.

Weeks 11 & 15 - Nik Bonitto, Denver Broncos

Jan 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto (15) in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Don't be fooled by that smile; Bonitto is one of the most dangerous players in the league as an emerging star. Bonitto should be a DPOY candidate this season after posting back-to-back seasons of 13.5 sacks or more.

He uses his length and speed to displace linemen, utilizing an elite first step to win his matchups. Unfortunately for the Raiders, they face Bonitto twice a year, and he has posted five and a half sacks against the Silver and Black over the last four games. The Raiders can try to stop Bonitto, but the Broncos have so many pass-rush bodies they can throw at them.