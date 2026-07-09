The Las Vegas Raiders have been hard at work this offseason, doing all they can to fix the many issues that have plagued them in recent seasons. Las Vegas has quickly improved its roster from one of the worst in the league to one that should consistently compete this upcoming season.

Las Vegas' front office added talent on both sides of the ball, addressing the most significant issues on each side. They did so after gutting their coaching staff and refilling it with coaches they believe can lead a team that is in the process of being fixed.

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Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The NFL Draft and free agency brought in a wave of talent to a Raiders' roster desperately in need of it. Raiders general manager John Spytek wasted no time making the necessary moves to give Las Vegas a better chance at success in 2026 and beyond.

They will soon enter training camp, giving them their first full opportunity to put all their offseason moves together on the field.

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

Over the next few weeks, we will rank the top 30 players on the Raiders' roster. There will be no rookies on this list, as it is impossible to make the list with zero regular-season snaps.

Ranking the Raiders' Top 30 2026 Players: No. 13 DE Kwity Paye

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye (51) warms up Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, ahead of a game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Of all the moves the Raiders made this offseason, the addition of Paye may get overlooked by some, but his presence on the field should do plenty for Las Vegas moving forward. Las Vegas is switching to a 3-4 base defense, making their defensive line rotation that much more critical.

Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard plans to run multiple looks from the team's new base defense. They will need as many versatile defensive linemen as possible to run that defense at a high level. Earlier this offseason, Leonard outlines the vision he has for the unit.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rob Leonard against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“It's always important. It's a matchup league, you can't out-scheme people all day, and that's really important. But at the same time, you have to be careful with progression of bringing players along,” Leonard said.

“You think they can handle one or two spots, well maybe we just start them off with one spot, then with the vision to build that way. So, you need to know this, and then maybe down the road, and that's a case-by-case scenario based on the player. But being multiple is important.”

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye (51) runs during the Colts’ training camp Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, at Grand Park Sports Complex in Westfield. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Paye is a player who will help the Raiders become more versatile than they were last season. Versatility is often seen as a trait among defensive backs and offensive skill position players. However, defensive linemen can play multiple positions and line up in multiple places, too.

Paye's ability to do both will be something Leonard takes advantage of, as getting Paye on the field at the same time as Las Vegas' top defensive linemen will only improve their pass rush, help their ability to stop the run, and help their group of defensive backs cover for less time.

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

Paye is quietly one of the bigger question marks of the Raiders' new offseason additions. However, the answers to those questions seem likely to be positive, assuming Paye has a solid season. Yet, as is the case across the board for the Raiders after last season, the bar is low heading into 2026.

Paye's only competition is himself. If he is able to improve as a player, it is almost inevitable that he will be one of the best additions to the defensive line Las Vegas' front office has made in years. The veteran defensive lineman may even impact the stat sheet through his teammates more than directly.

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye (51) and safety Nick Cross (20), back, combine to tackle Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) during the third quarter of an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Some may disagree with the contract that Las Vegas handed Paye this offseason, but the Raiders need Paye to help improve the sum of their parts on defense. With the salary cap increasing every year, the contract he was given alone would be worth it even more so than individual stats for Paye.

The Raiders' search for a clean slate has been well documented this offseason. Yet, Paye and several other Las Vegas additions are looking for clean slates of their own. Both sides look to make the most of their time together before the season to improve the season's results.

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

"Being able to come here with a fresh start, I already spoke with Coach [Travis] Smith, and just being able to go out there and play free and just be myself. Playing in Indy was great, but it was definitely a part of me that felt like I can do more and I have the opportunity to do so here,” Paye said shortly after signing with the Raiders.

"I'm athletic enough to play anywhere on the line, so anywhere these guys need me, and I'm going to go out there and play. Playing opposite of Maxx [Crosby] is going to be great. And yeah, just anywhere they need me."

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

The Raiders simply need Paye to solidify the defensive end position opposite Maxx Crosby, as well as play multiple positions when called upon. Las Vegas plans to use a by-committee approach to several position groups this upcoming season. To some degree, defensive end will be one of those positions.

Paye will unquestionably be a sizeable part of the Raiders' plans on defense moving forward, as their need for competent defensive ends could increase before the end of the season. Some may not agree with Las Vegas' decision to add Paye, or pay him what they paid him.

Colts #51 Kwity Paye runs drills during training camp Friday. Aug. 6, 2021 Friday, Aug. 6, 2021 at Grand Park in Westfield. Colts Training Camp Friday Aug 6 2021 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Still, value is relative, and the more money available to spend, the more value there is at any given moment. The Raiders had more money to spend than nearly any team in the league entering this offseason. The salary cap will only continue to increase, making money even less of an issue for teams.

Paye may not have been worth what he got from the Raiders to other teams, but that is not the Raiders' concern; improving their roster is. Given Las Vegas' recent defensive woes and the fact that money was not a major issue, adding Paye was a smart move.