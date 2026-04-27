Sawyer Robertson Is the Raiders' Most Intriguing UDFA QB
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The Las Vegas Raiders' 2026 NFL Draft class is complete.
Featuring a potential franchise quarterback and several potential starters, including what may be the steal of the draft in cornerback Jermod McCoy. General manager John Spytek put together one of the best classes in the NFL.
Raiders UDFAs
While the 10 new Raiders who were selected from Thursday to Saturday should compete for starting roles and spots on the roster, Las Vegas also scoured the undrafted free agent market for talent.
Sometimes, teams can find diamonds in the rough after the draft concludes. The Raiders added Baylor quarterback Sawyer Robertson as an undrafted free agent, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
While Fernando Mendoza is the Raiders' quarterback of the future, Robertson is an intriguing prospect who had no business going undrafted. Let's break down who the Raiders added to the quarterback room.
A Breakdown of Sawyer Robertson
Robertson spent two seasons with Mississippi State and three with the Baylor Bears, completing 60.5 percent of his passes for 7,639 yards, 61 touchdowns, and 25 interceptions. He was named Second-Team All-Big 12 for his dynamic 2025 season.
He led the Big 12 in passing yards and passing touchdowns last season, executing the offense in Baylor Offensive Coordinator Jake Spavital's scheme. While Robertson may have gone undrafted because of his reliance on a non-pro style offense, he can still execute throws at a high level.
Despite playing in a spread offense that doesn't rely on making full-field reads, Robertson has translatable skills that make him a fun prospect who has a chance to compete for a roster spot.
He has desirable size at 6-foot-3 and 216 pounds with a strong arm and the ability to make tight-window throws. His cousin, Jarrett Stidham, spent time with the Silver and Black a few years ago.
Robertson ran a 4.64 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, showing that he has speed, should he choose to scramble. It's not his game, but he is capable of it.
He doesn't have a cannon arm and struggles with accuracy, failing to make good throws under pressure. When he is off-script and off-platform, he has no plan to make plays happen.
I got the chance to speak with Robertson at the Combine in February, where he was taking in the process.
"It's a combination of getting to know, getting a feel for your personality and vibe," he told me. "I think they want to see how much swagger and how competitive you are. This is obviously the week to do it, because you're meeting with all of them in meetings, so they get to get a vibe for you and see how you interact with them."
Safe to say he made a good impression on the Raiders.
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Carter Landis studied journalism at Michigan State University where I graduated in May of 2022. He currently is a sports reporter for a local television station, and is a writer covering the Las Vegas RaidersFollow CarterLandis3