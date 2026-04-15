Why Raiders Taking Correct Approach With Fernando Mendoza

In eight days, the Las Vegas Raiders will kick off the 2026 NFL Draft by selecting former Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the first overall pick.

While No. 1 picks usually start Week 1, and with the amount of experience that Mendoza has under his belt, you would think that would be the case. However, head coach Klint Kubiak discussed earlier this offseason that he would prefer the rookie quarterback sit and learn behind a veteran quarterback initially.

Kubiak's Thoughts

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak (left) and general manager John Spytek at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“Ideally, you don’t want him to start from day one, but that’s a perfect world. Sometimes they have to start from day one.” Kubiak said. "You’d love him to be able to learn behind somebody. That’s in a perfect world. It doesn’t always work out that way. Sometimes they have to play from Day 1, and it’s our job as coaches to get them ready to go. I think it does help the player if they can sit behind a mature adult and watch how they run the show.”

The 39-year-old head coach doubled down on that approach, as the Raiders signed Kirk Cousins to essentially a one-year deal that ensures that the 37-year-old quarterback will be the starter for at least the beginning of the season. How long will Cousins hold the job? Who knows. Nevertheless, the fact that Las Vegas' front office and Kubiak are lockstep in this plan is telling.

Why This Is the Right Approach

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza (QB11) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Obviously, the Raiders "earned" the first pick in the upcoming draft due to an abysmal 2025 season, and while the front office has made a multitude of high-end additions in free agency, there are still a ton of moving parts that need to gel together.

Allowing Cousins to take on the responsibility of that process out of the gates will alleviate pressure off of Mendoza's shoulders to perform at a high level right away. Of course, learning from the bench and seeing the offense in operation from another perspective is also beneficial.

Apr 8, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins speaks at a press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Of course, the fanbase wants to see its new rookie quarterback start right away, but sitting and learning has proven to be a constructive approach in recent memory. Jordan Love and Patrick Mahomes each sat out their rookie seasons, and in Love's case, spent multiple years on the bench before being promoted as the starter. It’s safe to say that both situations have played out well.

For the first time in years, it feels the Raiders are finally operating with a well-thought-out plan. With an improved coaching staff and roster, Mendoza will have a smooth transition from college. There are few to no questions about his IQ or ability to perform at the quarterback position. Because of the added information he will compile while on the bench, his understanding and ability to master the position will be enhanced.