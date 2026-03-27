Raiders Will Depend on a Critical Department Ahead of Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders have already had a solid offseason, adding some of the league's best available talent in free agency. Las Vegas moves quickly and significantly upgrades vital positions on both sides of the ball. Raiders general manager John Spytek has already improved a bad roster.

Las Vegas' group of linebackers, wide receivers, and offensive linemen is better than it was at the end of the 2025 season. Free agency has been kind to the Raiders, who entered the offseason with the most money to spend in the league. Money has been wisely spent, with emergency funds remaining.

Apr 25, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; (L-R) Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek during a news conference introducing Ashton Jeanty as the first round draft pick in the 2025 NFL Draft at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Raiders' Next Move

Las Vegas still has room to add affordable talent in free agency, which could add experience to more positions. However, most of their attention has likely already begun to turn towards the NFL Draft. Las Vegas has 10 picks, including the No. 1 pick. They are largely expected to draft Fernando Mendoza.

The Raiders must follow up a productive offseason with an equally as productive haul in the draft. Las Vegas has a chance to add much needed depth across the board, especially with their handful of mid-round picks. For that to happen, Spytek and the Raiders need all hands on deck.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek reacts during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Las Vegas has a critical few weeks ahead. Much of the pre-draft work has been done by the Raiders' front office. The next few weeks between now and the end of April will likely consist of Las Vegas putting the finishing touches on its draft boards and moving forward.

Spytek recently praised the team's scouting department. He also noted how critical a part they play is in the team's success. Spytek makes the ultimate decision on who the Raiders draft and who they do not, but there is a team of scouts and other contributors involved in the overall decision.

Oct 12, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) and Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll talk before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

"It's a testament to our scouts and the work that they do to build it the right way, to find the right kind of human first, and that's why I keep saying, you guys that are in Vegas with us, I believe in those guys,” Spytek said.

“They're about the right things. That was really important to me for the first draft that I had a chance to run in Las Vegas, that we find the right kind of people because we're playing the long game here, and I'm betting on the growth that those guys will have because they're about the right things."

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders' first-round pick is all but a done deal. However, the following nine picks after Mendoza's expected addition are extremely important for Spytek and the Raiders. After Las Vegas' 2025 draft class was largely held back for various reasons, the 2026 class must produce results more quickly.

Development will be a part of the Raiders' rebuild; every pick does not need to be an All-Pro right away. However, Las Vegas can expedite that rebuild by drafting correctly and finding players who can contribute sooner rather than later.