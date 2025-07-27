Podcast: Fallout from the Christian Wilkins Release, Training Camp Thoughts
Our latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast talks about the newest release of DT Christian Wilkins, the potential locker room fallout, and thoughts from camp on replacing him.
HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders are enjoying an off day today at their 2025 NFL Training Camp, but that doesn’t mean that the news stops. Far from it.
You can watch the entire podcast below:
Pete Carroll has been nothing short of magnificent since joining the Raider Nation, and his handling of this giant Silver and Black ship through some turbulent waters has been impressive.
Carroll spoke to the media here at training camp.
You can read a partial transcript of all he said below.
Head Coach Pete Carroll
Q: We see Jamal Adams work with the linebackers so far. What is your vision for him? Coach Carroll: "Yeah, I told him right off the bat, I want him to play inside. He's always been so instinctive and so aggressive and such a run-through guy, been a fantastic blitzer over his time. So, I want to put him in position to do that. So, he's jumped right into the WILL spot, and that gives us some flexibility that we're going to grow with. He looks really good. He had a real serious injury a bit ago. He looks like he's back. Weighing a little bit more than he was before, he fit just right. I'm really anxious to see how he takes it."
Q: You already have the familiarity working with Jamal Adams. How important is that? You know him so well. Coach CarroIl: "It's really important. We made a big trade to get him because of who he is and the nature of his football, his style of play, aggressiveness, toughness and his mentality is really, really unique. That's why we were so willing to go after him a while back. So to get a chance to get him back in our organization right now and kind of give him an opportunity to get back in flow of the kind of play he's capable of, I'm all over it. And it is because I know him really well and because I think the world of him. So, his style of play is so suitable for what we're trying to do here, about being aggressive and tough and all that. So, we'll see what happens. He's competing."
Q: What has Jonah Laulu shown you so far in the time you've been working with him? Coach Carroll: "Jonah hasn't done anything but the right stuff so far, he's been on it. I found him watching film coming off the last season before we even got back together and all that. And I thought I saw some really good traits about him. And so, I've been kind of in his corner the whole time, pushing him to be in the front line in this thing. And so far, he's shown us the flexibility to play different spots, which is good. He's playing really hard and he's playing really smart and he's making a bid for us."
Q: Obviously it's a different position, but do you see Jamal Adams maybe as a Charles Haley, just a primary pass rusher? Or do you think he can do all three downs at WILL? Coach Carroll: "No, I don't see him as a primary pass rusher. I think he's an instinctive guy that can do a lot of things. So, we don't want to put him in any place that locks that down. So, he'll be behind the line of scrimmage and on the edge, moving around, just like our system calls for, and he might be a great fit for us. So, we're going to give him a heck of a chance."
Q: Pete, you've coached and coached against some of the greats in this game. When you see Maxx Crosby doing what he does out there, almost like it's a Super Bowl every rep... Coach Carroll: 'Yeah, he truly is the epitome of what we're looking for in this program. And he doesn't just speak it, he does it. He's a monster on the offense every day. And I mentioned to Geno [Smith], every time he rushes, you have to be aware that you may have to duck under his speed rush. You may have to flush on his up and unders. He's just that big of a factor, and he's giving DJ [Glaze] all he wants, and it's a great opportunity for him to work against a terrific football player. But his presence is really obvious, and it's not just the passing game, even chasing the football. His consistent intensity is really ideal for what we're looking for."
