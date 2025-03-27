What is There to Like About Quinn Ewers to Raiders?
The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly interested in Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers.
Per Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, "The plan is for him to meet with the Jets and Las Vegas Raiders today and have dinner with the New Orleans Saints brass tonight, with all three teams expected to send big crews to Austin. He’s already has 30 visits set up with the Dallas Cowboys, Indianapolis Colts and Raiders for early April."
The Raiders have an excellent situation on their hands. They have a starting quarterback with Geno Smith, affording them the opportunity to avoid taking a first-round risk on a signal-caller. Now, they can look to the middle or late rounds while building a foundation with their first several picks.
Enter Ewers.
Ewers is an experienced, tough quarterback with a good (not great) arm and the intangibles to lead.
Many believe he is an NFL backup at best. CBS Sports' Dave Richard compared him to career backup (and former Longhorn) Colt McCoy.
"Both had good enough size to go with a good enough arm to manage an offense, but both didn't have the cannon-arm strength or long-ball touch to threaten defenses deep," he wrote. "You might believe Ewers had maybe a touch more arm strength than McCoy, but McCoy was a little more mobile. In the end, Ewers should be able to put together a long career as a reasonably solid backup, just as McCoy did."
Richard's bottom line on Ewers?
"Ewers has traits that could help him navigate an NFL offense in due time, but the lack of arm strength and accuracy beyond 10 yards will not only limit what an offense can do around him but better set up a defense to force some turnovers Tack on a lack of consistency when it comes to dealing with the pass rush, and the one-time top prospect of the nation might only elevate to being a quality backup who could pick up wins if a starter misses a few games."
Not the worst diagnosis. With the Raiders, Ewers would be able to sit for a season or two. Who knows what he could accomplish with Pete Carroll, Chip Kelly, and the reins of a Raiders offense that will be built up through several drafts.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.